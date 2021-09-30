153,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA sold out





Alfa Romeo Giul announced that all 500 hardcore Julia GTA and GTAm cases have been sold. Professional low-volume production of the Alfas Giulia Quadrifoglio is expected to reach customers in mid-2021, with prices starting at around 153,000 and rising to 158,000 for the more focused GTAm.

At the end of last year, an F1 driver from Alfas grabbed the handle at the Balocco Proving Ground, famous for FCA in Italy, where Sauber Engineering, the racing company behind the Alfa Romeo Racing Team brand, honed the model’s aggressive aerodynamic devices. rice field. All new aeros, consisting of GTA’s new carbon fiber front bumpers, side skirts, diffusers, lip spoilers and even the hardcore GTAm high-mounted rear wings, are designed to improve downforce and improve high-speed stability. I am.

> Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Am2021 review of whether Porsche manufactured the 4-door 911 GT3 RS

The partnership will give Alfa Romeo access to the Soveres F1 wind tunnel in Hinwil, Switzerland, and this impressive aerodynamics will give it twice the downforce of GTA and three times the downforce of regular Julia Quadrofolio. It is said.

The powertrain is familiar with the standard Quadrifoglio, combining the same 2.9-liter 90-degree twin-turbo V6 engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. The power is slightly higher than the standard car, 532bhp compared to 503bhp, and is partially boosted by the new Akrapovi titanium exhaust system, which is finished through two large central exhaust pipes.

The focus of GTA is to reduce the weight of Quadrifoglios by another 100 kg, and the dry weight will be about 1520 kg, Alfa Romeo says. To do this, Alpha expanded the use of carbon fiber and added carbon boots, drive shafts, front bumpers, rear arch extensions and bucket seats to the Quadrifoglios bonnet and wings. In addition to being lighter, the GTAm incorporates even more carbon fiber accessories, including a 155 DTM-inspired rear wing and extended front splitter.

Alphas in-house engineers also paid attention to the dynamic package and expanded the wheel truck covered with custom-made front wings and rear wheel spats by 50 mm. Despite the familiar clover leaf design, the wheels now have a centerlock design. Equipped with new springs, shocks and bushes, it’s specially designed to make GTA as agile and enjoyable as possible.

Inside, GTA changes include new parts carbon steering wheel design, a center console and dash matte carbon finish, an updated control set and gear lever borrowed from the latest 2020 model Alfa Romeo Giulia, and many Alcantara dashes. Wrapped the door card, lower console.

Despite the names used on some warm front-wheel drive 156s and 147s in the early 2000s, the GTA badge instead refers to a small two-door coupe manufactured between 1965 and 1969. Designed for the AutoDelta, Alphas Motorsports division, Julietta’s lightweight homologation version competes in the touring car racing series.

This new Alfa Romeo GTA isn’t one of those homologation specials, but it has a lot of special features and elements that make the standard Julia Quadrifoglios dynamic package even more aggressive.

GTA and GTAm are limited to a total of 500 units, prices start at around 153,000 for Giulia GTA and all examples are explained. Alfa Romeo has opened a booking list for those who want to bag the quota if the order is canceled, but I think that’s wishful thinking …

