How the Google My Business product approval process works





A solid understanding of the Google My Business product approval process can ensure seamless releases and mitigate potential issues. This blog post describes the Google My Business (or known as GMB) product approval process and the benefits of adding products to your local listings.

GMB products are a great way to list your branded products and services in your local search results, facilitate customer interaction, and turn online searchers into buyers. As online shopping preferences continue to accelerate and e-commerce sales are projected to grow 17.9% year-on-year by the end of 2021, brands need to be prepared to meet the customers they are looking for. More than ever, it’s online and often directly from the GMB list. Sharing in-stock items on a local list allows searchers to make seamless purchases without having to click to visit the website.

Mobile searchers in the map app can view the product carousel on mobile, but in Google search, the product carousel and[商品]It may appear on the tab.

However, it is important that your product posts comply with Google’s shopping policies. Failure to comply can result in disapproval. In this post, you’ll learn about the GMB product approval process and find tips on how to make your branded products appear in your local search.

How to submit a product with GMB

All products are subject to the approval process. You can use the GMB Product Editor to manually submit your product data, or for large brands, use the Google Merchant Center to submit your product feed.

To submit your product using the product editor, check the following steps:

Log in to Google My Business from your computer.[製品]Go to tab and[+]Click the symbol to add a product. Upload a photo and give your product a name. Select the appropriate product category or click the down arrow to create a new category. Add information on options to assist searchers, create a more robust list of price ranges or fixed prices, provide a description, or add CTA buttons such as “Purchase” or “Details”.[保存]Click.

See this GMB help resource for step-by-step guidelines for sending products via your Android, iPhone, or iPad device.

[Googleで表示]You can preview the product by selecting.

When you submit, you may see the following notification:

This is an example of Usama Ali’s appearance when the product is awaiting approval and how it behaves when it is not approved.

Brands and corporate organizations with a large number of products can also use local inventory ads to upload product data and inventory status information. At the time of publication, they are available under brands Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Why does Google disapprove some products?

Google does not approve products such as:

If product posts are disapproved, they are a good first check.

It’s important to build and maintain a relationship of trust with Google by submitting only approved products (as much as possible). GMB states in its help resources that submitting a product that violates Google’s policy may remove the entire product catalog, including non-violating products.

Enterprise brands should also be aware that multiple Google policies may apply depending on how they submit their products. According to Google, the free list depends on your data requirements. for example,[ショッピング]The extended list on the tab requires more product data and must comply with both free list and shopping ad policies.

Resubmit the product to GMB for approval

Pay close attention to why GMB cites product disapproval as a reason, and make sure you address all problematic issues before resubmitting. Again, Usama Ali shows what this looks like.

Click on the policy page to make sure you understand exactly what needs to be fixed.

Correct and save again. This will trigger a review of the updated product submission within 24 hours.

If the product is still not approved and you think you should do the following:

Log in to the GMB dashboard.[製品]Click. Please select the product in question.[レビューのリクエスト]Click.

Do not overuse this feature.

Manual reviews can take up to 72 hours, and if the GMB business profile requests too many reviews of products that actually violate the policy.[レビューのリクエスト]Note that the option can be invalid.

In the rare situation where Google suspends the GMB profile, all products will automatically[未承認]Will be automatically reprocessed within 5 days of your account being restored.

Google adds:In rare cases, all products are suspended because the account is suspended, even though the business profile is not actually suspended.[未承認]May be changed to. In such a case, please contact us.

An introduction to branded products

Deciding which method and platform to use to upload your product showcase is an important first step for the Google Product Editor or Google Merchant Center.

You are responsible for determining the owner of the product submission process, maintaining your brand’s product feed, or managing manual submissions, revisions, and resubmissions.

Introduce each product in the best possible light with high quality product photos and descriptive text. Think about the needs of the searcher and what you want to know to tempt you to take the next step. Do your photos and copies provide it?

If you need help or have questions about the Google My Business product approval process, or have questions about how to add GMB products to your listing? Our team is here to support you.

