DOE announces new $ 2.5 million prize pool to support innovation diversity





The US Department of Energy (DOE) in Washington, DC today announced the new Comprehensive Energy Innovation Awards. The award will award up to $ 2.5 million to groups and organizations that support entrepreneurship and innovation in communities that were previously underfunded in climate and energy technology. The Inclusive Energy Innovation Award supports the Biden Harris administration’s Justice 40 initiative to put environmental and economic justice at the center of the transition to a net-zero economy in the Americas by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said structural barriers still hamper blacks, indigenous peoples, and innovators of color, most affected by climate change, to access clean energy funds. Said. DOE’s new Comprehensive Energy Innovation Award aims to fill that gap and build a comprehensive community of innovators sitting at the table in planning a comprehensive and equitable clean energy transition.

According to a recent survey, of the approximately $ 1 billion in charitable funding provided to 12 national environmental grantees, over 1% of the funding was provided to organizations focused on energy justice. The study also found that inadequate access to funding and information on the appropriate procedures during the request for the application process are all barriers that prevent an organization from considering funding opportunities. A recent roundtable hosted by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory further confirmed these findings.

The DOE Comprehensive Energy Innovation Award aims to create a comprehensive and fair innovation ecosystem in climate and energy technology. The fund supports undervalued groups and organizations with continuous or proposed incubation, acceleration, and other community-based innovation services. The award also highlights barriers to entry for DOE funding opportunities, first-time applicants, undervalued communities, people and organizations in underserved front-line communities, and other non-traditional backgrounds. It helps lower barriers to other forms of support for individuals who have it.

Through the Comprehensive Energy Innovation Award, DOE provides resources to ensure that applicants of all backgrounds have equal opportunities to apply for and receive DOE funding. Up to 10 organizations share up to $ 2.5 million in prize pools.

The prizes are:

Funds organizations for activities that support, build and build trust with undervalued and underserved communities. Enables and enhances business and technology incubation, acceleration, and other community-based and university-based entrepreneurship and climate and clean energy technology innovations. Clean energy and climate research, commercialization, and entrepreneurship at STEM, Minority Serving Institute (MSI), community colleges, and colleges and universities that serve a large number of undervalued students at undergraduate institutions. Achieve programming and functionality. Promote grassroots innovation related to the deployment of fair and equitable clean energy through activities focused on community-centric networks and bottom-up solutions for sustainable development, based on the needs of the communities involved. .. To support DOE’s Justice 40 goals, previously undervalued groups will identify and fund activities that will help them recognize, apply for and receive DOE funding. Assist organizations serving communities to develop replicable clean energy transitions based on renewable energy and associated opportunities. Organizations eligible to participate in the award include non-profit and non-governmental organizations. State, local, and tribal governments and agencies. For-profit; an academic institution with experience supporting environmental, climate and energy justice.

The Inclusive Energy Innovation Award will be distributed in two stages. In Phase 1, up to 10 winners will each receive an initial prize of $ 200,000 and have the opportunity to receive additional prizes. Phase 1 winners also receive in-kind mentorship and other support services and are eligible to participate in Phase 2 of the award. In Phase 2, up to three teams will be awarded prizes from the $ 500,000 prize pool. The award is open for submission to Phase 1 for the next 150 days, ending Friday, February 25, 2022.

Find out more about DOE’s Innovation Energy Awards and how to participate.

For more information on how DOE is working to assist underrepresented groups in pursuing innovative research in climate and clean energy technologies, visit the DOE Economic Impacts and Diversity Office website. Please give me.

