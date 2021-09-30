The most hated game today is Konamis’ bad soccer title





Screenshot of my face when viewing the graphics of eFootball 2022: EpicPes / Kotaku

Konamis’ long-running soccer simulation series has been renamed from PES to eFootball this year. However, this rebranding did not cover the development flaws. This has been proven by frustrated Steam fans who share a frustration with what many say is the worst football game ever released.

eFootball 2022 is a free soccer game (including loot box) developed and released by Konami Digital Entertainment. Despite being released on September 29th, it has already received an overwhelmingly negative reputation. The self-proclaimed Hall of Shame site Steam250 tracks which game reviews are the worst by calculating percentage differences and reports that the eFootball 2022 is in the top spot. At the time of this writing, of the more than 7,000 reviews, only 1600 (or about 8%) voted for the game.

Criticism of eFootball 2022 touches on almost every aspect of the game. Some say it lacks left and right content (including Fanbytes Nicholas Grayson), while others call it a mobile game. Then there are those who have made clearer complaints about things like game engines and lag.

But, depending on how it looks, perhaps the most bitter and weirdest is a user named Hypnora. They jokingly say that eFootball 2022 is the perfect psychological horror game for those who are considering breaking the keyboard or throwing the controller out the window during the game. They also say that the game somehow carefully blurs the line between the game and politics, but don’t clarify the particular relationship.

Allows your forward to be pulled back, knocked over and defeated while clearing the goal, but fighting the referee to book your player [millimeter] Hypnora concludes with a brief review of the eFootball 2022, having a gentle connection with the enemy while winning the ball.

Next is the brutal graphics of the eFootball 2022s. Fans are particularly angry with this, sharing many volatile screens and videos on NPC social media on stands that look like blocked mannequins and scanned players like Lionel Messi in Argentina. increase. There are also clips where players are dressed like soccer has become WWE.

According to Steam250, the eFootball 2022 is inferior to the Capcoms Umbrella Corps, Visual Concepts NBA 2K18, and Koei Tecmos Dynasty Warriors 9. Konamis football simulator is even more hated than unpopular (or unprecedented) games like Team 6 Studios 2011 Racer Flatout 3. Chaos & Destruction and Rail Slave Games 2014 Adventure game Uriels Chasm.

The eFootball 2022 is the latest entry in what was formerly known as the PES series. Konami has chosen to skip the 2021 game and instead update the eFootball PES 2020 with new club rosters and player data. This decision came from Konami’s choice to focus on the development of the eFootball 2022. Despite the extra time, fans don’t seem to be happy with the final result.

eFootball 2022 is now available on mobile devices, PCs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.

