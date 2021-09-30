EA Escalates Fighting Toxicity in Battlefield 2042





Gamers, don’t blow this off for us. Image: Kotaku / fizkes (Shutterstock)

Today, prior to the release of Battlefield 2042 in November of this year, EA announced the Battlefield Community Charter. This is a set of guidelines developed to ensure that Battlefield remains a comfortable experience that encourages positive play. Positive Play is a series of EA initiatives aimed at keeping the game fair and enjoyable for everyone. The Charter outlines not only the set of principles that players are expected to adhere to, but also the implications for players who do not adhere to those principles.

Adam Freeman, EA’s lead community manager, tweeted the latest information about the Battlefield community, informing players that toxicity, harassment, cheating and misuse could be in the bin. He also linked to a blog post in the EA community that provides details on the company’s efforts to ensure a fun and fair gameplay experience for players.

EA’s Community Charter details the company’s four expectations of players within the Battlefield community.

Treat things as you want to treat others Share things fairly Keep things good Keep things right

EA’s efforts to adhere to these norms in Battlefield 2042 include standard tools such as the option to mute specific individuals in the game, as well as blasphemous filters for in-game text chat. Turn it off if necessary. I can already imagine how long a player goes to get a few no-no words to pass the filter.

Freeman also said in a tweet that Battlefield 2042 has improved the tools for reporting players who violated the rules, making them more accessible and clearer.

Of course, without clear results to show off the rules, all of this emphasis on good behavior may not make much sense. The Battlefield Community Charter concludes with a detailed description of what can happen to players who violate these rules, including the possibility of revoking access to certain or all EA services. Repeated or serious breaches can result in your account being permanently deleted. Battlefield 2042 has cross-play capabilities, so if a scammer is sanctioned, EA will be permanently banned on all platforms.

It’s clear over time whether players will adhere to EA standards, but the company is very clear that it’s best not to dix each other while players are fulfilling their goals.

