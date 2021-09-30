GTA Trilogy Remake Leaks Via Rating Board





Last month, Rockstar Games reported that it plans to release a remastered collection of several classic Grand Theft Auto titles later this year. Currently, the collection (still unofficially announced) seems to be age-rated in South Korea. This is in line with the new information Kotaku has heard about the upcoming GTA trilogy re-release.

As Nibel discovered on Twitter, new GTA collection titles have appeared in the Game Rating and Administration Committee database. GRAC is a Korean government group responsible for reviewing and rating video games. Earlier today, a new database entry for what was called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition was published.

In August, Kotaku reported that Rockstar Games is developing a remastered GTA collection featuring three PS2 era titles (GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas). This confirms the rumors of longtime fans surrounding the old Grand Theft Auto game. Kotaku has learned that the collection will be released later this year on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Switch. PC and mobile ports will continue in 2022. The new collection is being developed by Rockstar Dundee, a Scottish studio and one of the latest studios to join Rockstar Games’ vast global network of developers.

The names that appear in the GRAC Rating Board database are interesting because they appear to refer to the previous Rockstar release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy. This was the 2006 collection released for PS2, Xbox, PC, and later PS3.

As reported in August, Kotaku was told that plans for these remastered GTA games changed significantly last year. Initially it was planned to be released in October or early November. However, Kotaku has heard from sources that the plan has shifted again, and now Rockstar is planning to release a trilogy in November.

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games announced that GTAV’s PS5 and Xbox Series X / S ports were delayed. Instead of releasing in November as originally planned, GTA V’s expanded and expanded ports (including GTA Online) will be available in March 2022. Some fans were afraid that this delay would suggest that the remastered trilogy would also slip into 2022. Kotaku says it’s not a plan, at least for now. With the move of GTA vs. Next Generation Port in November, it makes sense for rock stars to shift their plans around the trilogy to take advantage of that month.

Also, keep in mind that GTA III’s 20th anniversary is October 22nd, when rock stars can share fun and fun surprises. Is it a remastered version of GTA III and two other popular PS2 era GTA games? You don’t have to wait long to find it.

