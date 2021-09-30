Googles Waymo, GMs Cruise have cleared one hurdle to launch a robot taxi in California





The self-driving units of Alphabet Inc.s Waymo and General Motors Co.s Cruise are one step closer in their quest to launch Robotaxi services.

The California DMV issued a permit to deploy self-driving cars to Cruise and Waymo on Thursday. This allows businesses to charge and be rewarded for commonly offered self-driving services.

This allows Alphabet GOOGL, -0.50% GOOG, -0.93% and GM GM, -0.42% units to exceed the test program, but it is not without its limits. Commercial robotaxi services also require approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Thursday’s DMV deployment permit gives Cruise permission to use a small self-driving car at a top speed of 30mph from 10pm to 6am at a designated location in San Francisco. According to the DMV, vehicles are allowed to drive in light rain and fog.

Today’s approval from the California Department of Motor Vehicles makes Cruise the first and only self-driving car company to obtain an unmanned driving permit in the state, Rob Grant, senior vice president of Cruise, said in a statement. I am. This takes us one step closer to achieving our mission to make transportation safer, better and more affordable in cities with all-electric, self-driving and shared vehicles.

According to DMV, Cruise has the authority to test self-driving cars on public roads with safe drivers since 2015 and the authority to test self-driving cars without drivers from October 2020.

Similarly, Waymo is licensed to use small AV fleets for commercial services in parts of San Francisco and adjacent San Mateo County. According to the DMV, these vehicles can drive on public roads with a top speed of 65 mph, even in rain and fog.

Waymo has the state authority to test self-driving cars on public roads using safe drivers since 2014, and obtained an unmanned test permit in October 2018.

Nuro Inc, based in Mountain View, California. Was the first company approved to operate an unmanned delivery business in California in December.

Both Waymo and Cruise have been building for years to provide robo taxi services in the San Francisco region.

Waymo began offering free rides to residents in August as part of a testing program that included downloading its own app. Safe drivers are ready to take over when navigating steep, often crowded San Francisco roads.

Neither company immediately returned a request for comment.

