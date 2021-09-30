David Hamilton Nichols is a state-of-the-art investor focused on green innovation and disruptive technology





The world is not like it used to be. The digital age and advances in human activity mean that the planet we know is changing, and so is the way we interact with each other. Countless studies have been conducted on the impact of our current lifestyle on the next generation and the environment, and few are as sympathetic as David Hamilton Nichols.

This is not a coincidence, as Nichols’ life has been spent exploring the world around him and learning how it works.Everything about Nichols

Nichols is a Renaissance man. He is a transformative speaker, writer, impact investor and even producer. While these roles cause him to go out frequently, he retreats to his parents’ home in Southern California with a Nigerian dwarf goat. Here he spends his time thinking about the world, where it is heading, and how his energy input can help make the world a better place. ..

Nichols has always been an outdoor man. As a kid, he was interested in family farming and was also an Eagle Scout. He says these two experiences have given him valuable skills such as hard work and wittyness.

Nichols translated these skills into a successful real estate investor with a good portfolio. But he doesn’t stop there. He continues to build a portfolio of innovative, human-led startups.Change the planet through innovation

Nichols has gone deep into the world of venture capital and has invested in more than 12 early-stage companies over the years. In many of them, he has served as a board of directors or advisor. These notable efforts include addressing the climate crisis, including Aether Diamonds, Choose and Ovanova.

Ether Diamonds manufactures the world’s first carbon negative diamonds to create jewelery set in Fairmind Gold. Using a unique process, Aude removes carbon pollution from the atmosphere and alchemizes it into high-quality lab-grown diamonds. Ether products have recently been certified by Vegan Action and are the first diamonds to receive vegan certification due to their environmental friendliness.

The story continues

Officially recognized by Sir Richard Branson and awarded this year’s Norwegian startup, Chooose is a company that provides businesses and people with an easy and practical way to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, Shell Ventures’ recent investment in Chooose has created a strong partnership for the future of human climate.

Meanwhile, Ovanova is focused on helping homeowners in more than 17 states in the United States access solar power, a more sustainable way to power the planet. Ovanova also helps raise funds for transformative organizations. When a new client signs up for Ovanova, a donation is made for the purpose of supporting the customer. In the big picture, Obanova is helping to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nichols is at the forefront of disruptive and world-changing technology through other start-ups in its portfolio, beyond its commitment to climate change. These technology ventures include Ahura AI, an EdTech company focused on quickly training and re-skilling people through AI-powered e-learning, Creatify, a zero-cost solution for minting NFTs, NFT. There is a wallet-free solution for purchasing) and so on. , And virtual control (using AI, IoT, and blockchain to enable real-time asset monitoring and chemical testing across multiple industries). In addition to being an investor, he serves these three companies as a strategic advisor.

These projects have proven to be very successful. For example, Ahura AI can improve and retrain employees’ skills up to five times faster than traditional education. The company made a presentation in the US Capitol at the invitation of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) and in Davos at the World Economic Forum. Its founder recently again trained US senators, representatives, their staff, and institutions at the invitation of the GBA.

Creatify has recently been RageOn! We have completed two major acquisitions. Tokenmaker assets including a complete NFT studio. Creatify is also drawing attention from media projects, with its founders co-sponsoring episodes of Bloomberg and Amazon Prime’s new TV series Office Hours, and interviewing and featured in the next production NFT the Movie.

Virtual Control features a variety of unique patent-pending solutions that add value to a wide range of industries through partnerships with the NVIDIA Inception Program, AT & T Blockchain, IoT and Cloud Services, and the Microsoft Startup Partner Program. The company also won the Innovation Engine Award at the IATA ONE Record Hackathon.

At all of these companies, Nichols leverages years of expertise to provide valuable insights while at the same time building a legacy of world-changing Earth reconstruction. What’s next for Nichols?

If Nichols’ history shows anything, it’s that he’s working on multiple projects, which doesn’t seem to have changed. He is involved in multiple crypto and blockchain initiatives, details to be announced in the coming months.

Also, Nichols is currently an executive producer of a series focused on how to tackle key social issues aiming for a 2022 release date. The first season focuses on ecosystem impacts and climate change, helping the general public take positive action before it’s too late.

Nichols has other media projects he’s working on, but the details haven’t been released yet. However, there is one thing that is certain. Whatever David Hamilton Nichols is working on, it will change the world.

