Google’s DeepMind faces lawsuit over access to NHS patient records





Google and its subsidiary DeepMind are facing a lawsuit over a controversial partnership with the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust, sharing records of 1.6 million patients with technology companies.

London-based company Mishcon de Reya said Thursday that it would file a representative suit alleging that the company violated data protection laws, similar to a class action lawsuit in the United States.

The company’s communications manager, Sara Lau, said Mishcon de Layer had just filed a complaint in the British High Court. A Google spokesperson confirmed that the company was aware of the proceedings, but the claim form was not officially provided. At the time of publication, Royal Free London was not accessible.

Royal Free Londons is working with DeepMind to date back to 2015, just a year after the artificial intelligence company was acquired by Google. We have formed a five-year partnership with the company to develop an app called Streams with the goal of sending timely notifications to nurses and doctors when patients are at risk of becoming seriously ill. For example, they first set out to develop the ability to warn clinicians if blood test results indicate that a patient has developed or is at risk for acute kidney injury.

The partnership began a year later when New Scientists found an agreement showing that data sharing was far more extended than publicly disclosed. A study by the National DataGuardian and the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) found that the privacy agreement between Royal Free and DeepMind was not strong enough to perform a privacy impact assessment at the start of the project. Royal Free did not do enough to tell patients about the partnership.

In 2017, the ICO discovered that Royal Free violated data protection laws when it shared a pile of patient data with Google. A year later, Royal Free shared the results of the Streams app audit and decided that its use was legal.

According to the company behind the incident, this is just one example of general concern about the large-scale access and use of personal health data by technology companies.

Plaintiff Andrew Prismall, an NHS patient affected by data sharing, said in a news release that he was very concerned about knowing that the tech giant had his own record.

“As a patient receiving all kinds of treatment, the last thing you expect is that your personal medical record is one of the largest technology companies in the world,” he said. “We hope that this case will, in this case, help achieve fair results and closure of all patients whose confidential records have been obtained without their knowledge or consent.”

For all that work, the Streams app seems to be deprecated. As Google restructures its health efforts, the project will face a confusing block, TechCrunch reported last month. Other NHS trusts implemented the app, but as of August, they were still using only Royal Free.

Photo courtesy of ipopba, Getty Images

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that the claims are for Google and DeepMind only and do not include the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

