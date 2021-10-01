God of War Kratos actors share a personal story of Ragnarok’s delay





Christopher Judge attends the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival with Corey Barrok, Danielle Bisutti and Jeremy Davies.

Christopher Judge, God of War’s Kratos voice actor in the 2018s, said God of War Ragnarok was delayed by the many surgeries he needed in 2019. In a series of short and heartwarming tweets, he thanked the studio behind the game, Sony Santa Monica, for his unwavering support during the recovery.

In a tweet, the judge revealed in August 2019 that hip replacement and back and knee surgery were needed. The studio may be a dislike, but the judge said that Santa Monica Studio’s handling of his rehab was the most classy thing he’s ever seen in business. The judge praised Santa Monica Studios for not disclosing the cause of the long-awaited PlayStation 5 game delay. He also supported the God of War studio by tweeting that everyone in the company should give us hope from top to bottom.

According to Eurogamer, Santa Monica Studio’s creative director and God of War director Cory Barlog takes personal responsibility for Lagunarok’s delays when the development team faces criticisms about postponing the game. I owe it.

Barlog personally replied to the judge’s tweet saying he would go through a thousand fires for you, my friend. He combined this tweet with the infamous Aragorn gif of the Lord of the Rings and said, “You have my sword.” Not surprisingly, Twitter followers joined the emotions with an additional Lord of the Rings GIF to support the former Stargate SG-1 actor.

The judge also shockedly admitted that he was initially trying to stop playing Kratos when he learned that Barlog would not return directly to Ragnarok. However, Barlog persuaded the judge to continue his role, saying that Ragnarok coach Eric Williams was a beast. The judge confirmed that he now agrees with Barlogs’ assessment and proves that Williams is indeed a motherfuckin BEAST.

The judge thanked the God of War fandom and Santa Monica Studio team for their unconditional support and affection for bringing Kratos back to life without judgment. The God of War Ragnarok will be available in 2022.

