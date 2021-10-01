Crosshairs Amazon: Google’s e-commerce update explained





Google is rolling out product search page updates. This will improve the shopping experience and allow search engines to spend more on advertising in their e-commerce space. Google sees an important opportunity as Amazon’s advertising revenue growth is outpacing Google and e-commerce is gaining momentum.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced today that it will renew the look and feel of its tech giant’s product search page. In the new interface, product images move away from text-intensive search results and further accentuate attempts to create a virtual store atmosphere.

This move aims to improve the user experience of online shoppers. Last year, shoppers are increasingly turning to digital for their shopping needs, while demonstrating that they are missing out on a direct browsing experience. Matt Madrigal, vice president of merchant shopping at Google, says digital is becoming more and more a place for people to look for inspiration and ideas, and no longer a destination for quick transactions. We believe we need a more visual and viewable shopping experience online. This is not only a display of the image of the product, but also a practical one to combine with useful content. The new shopping experience helps users find a wide range of products, brands and useful content in a highly visual and inspirational way, right from the search.

This decision may improve the shopping experience, but Google is Amazon, the definitive leader in the e-commerce category, and Alibaba, Wal-Mart, Goals.

Today, 53% of US consumer goods searches start on Amazon. Advertisers are also increasingly paying attention to the dollar shift to Amazon so that eCommerce platforms can secure about one-fifth of all paid search revenue, according to eMarketer data.

In a broader sense, Amazon sees the advertising business growing faster than Google. According to second-quarter data, sales in the other categories of e-commerce giants, which are believed to make up primarily advertising revenue, increased 87% year-over-year. The number of Google is still rising steadily, but not so impressive. Year-over-year advertising revenue increased 69%. Changes to Google’s e-commerce services, such as those announced today, could help the company increase its advertising revenue.

Former Google executives shared that e-commerce innovation is a top priority within the company’s walls, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The same source showed in the journal that a company’s e-commerce business is constantly changing. We’ve seen five different leaders in a short period of 10 years and have reviewed our digital shopping strategy at least four times over the last 20 years.

From the humble beginnings of Froogle, a consumer product comparison platform launched in the early 2000s, to partnerships with dedicated shopping tabs, Shopify and others designed to simplify the merchant experience, search engine e-commerce businesses have It has already undergone many evolutions.

Some experts say Google is also lagging behind in terms of transportation and logistics as it becomes increasingly difficult to compete with Amazon’s seemingly bulletproof Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) infrastructure. I am. Of course, FBA is a myriad of products that put other platforms, including Google, at a disadvantage, promising shoppers one and two days of free shipping.

While Google may provide a best-in-class user experience for consumers to search for related products they want to buy, it also needs to partner with or purchase a logistics provider to provide logistics to sellers. Amazon’s FBA program allows small businesses to grow without the headache of building their own fulfillment and delivery networks. Marketplaces that fail to build this feature will continue to chase Amazon. Consumers now believe that prompt delivery is a divine right, without which the market would fail.

Conversely, the fact that Google works directly with consumer companies outside of Amazon’s closed ecosystem of fulfillment services has made it a brand that seeks to break away from the restrictions that exist when operating only within the Amazon ecosystem. It may appeal.

Still, some experts warn brands not to be overly dependent on major tech players. Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO of Bloomreach, a digital experience platform for e-commerce players, says everyone needs Amazon’s trusted alternatives. [But] Brands and retailers need to invest in their own digital environment to attract and nurture their customers. Relying on Amazon or Google for all traffic is a recipe for soaring customer acquisition costs. ”

Given that US e-commerce sales are expected to surge by nearly 18% this year alone, Google could continue to invest in the development of its e-commerce business. In addition, Apple’s privacy-centric but advertiser-hostile changes drive marketing outflows from Facebook, so Google may be in a good position to capture fluctuations in advertising spend.

