Google’s answer when a link or content determines an EAT score





Google’s John Mueller answered a question about what determines a website’s EAT score. They asked if the link played a role or if it was a content-based score.

John Mueller uncovered the idea of ​​EAT scores or replied that it was a technical or SEO factor.

What happened to EAT

EAT is an abbreviation for Expertise, Authorityness, and Trustworthiness. These are the qualities that Google’s third-party quality evaluators need to look for when evaluating websites ranked by the new algorithm under test.

EAT is the ideal Google has, especially for sites ranked by search results on sensitive topics such as health and finance.

Many of the search and public communities have a lot of search and public communities because Google’s Quality Evaluator Guide leaves quality evaluators to check EAT and publishers recommend using the guide to evaluate their website. , I would like to know more about EAT to improve my ranking.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Some search communities believe that EAT includes some scoring.

Related: Google EAT & SEO Guide

What happened to EAT?

The person asking the question was trying to find out which SEO or technical factor was involved in getting a high EAT score.

That person wants to know what determines the EAT of a website.

“What happened to EAT?

Is it determined by more than a quality backlink on the subject and thoroughness of the page? “

John Mueller talks about EAT

John Mueller begins with background information about what EAT is and how Google uses it.

“That is, EAT is an abbreviation for Expertise, Authority, Trustworthiness. It is based on the guidelines of quality evaluators.”

Quality evaluator guidelines do not provide algorithmic insights

Mueller then unveiled the idea that the Quality Evaluator Guidelines (QRG) contained insights into Google’s algorithms, explicitly stating that QRG is not a handbook of Google’s algorithms.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

He notes that the insights into the algorithm are not met, and in the context of website evaluation, the Quality Evaluator Guidelines give quality evaluators the expertise, reliability, and authority of search queries on specific topics. It is very clear that you are asking to pay.

Mueller continues:

“The quality evaluator guidelines aren’t like Google’s algorithm handbook, they’re meant to provide people who are reviewing changes to the algorithm.

In particular, EAT is specific to certain types of sites and certain types of content. “

Related: Google Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines: Guide for SEO Beginners

There is no such thing as an EAT score

Mueller then makes it clear and unambiguous that Google doesn’t have an EAT score.

He emphasizes that EAT is what quality evaluators see, but SEO-related factors are not involved.

John Mueller:

“So … from that point of view, it’s not like I say Google has an EAT score, it’s based on it in addition to this in addition to the five links.

That is, over time our algorithms … we try to improve them, our quality evaluators try to review our algorithms, and they see these things.

So there may be some overlap here, but it’s not related to technical factors that take specific factors and use them as SEO factors.

But that’s definitely what I’m investigating. This is especially true if Google operates a site that maps to a large area that mentions EAT in its quality evaluator guidelines. “

EAT is a guide, not a ranking factor

Google recommends that publishers use quality evaluator guidelines as an inspiration for how they critique their site.

John Mueller’s comments on EAT are in line with that encouragement, especially for those dealing with content on sensitive topics.

QRG was developed to provide a way to objectively rank the search results of the new algorithm being evaluated.

Google explains the purpose of QRG:

“We work with external search quality evaluators to continually measure the quality of our search results. How well evaluators can deliver what the person who clicks on your website is looking for. Evaluate and evaluate the quality of results based on content expertise, reliability, and reliability. These evaluations do not directly affect the ranking, but they do help you to benchmark the quality of the results.

To ensure a consistent approach, we publish Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines to provide these evaluators with appropriate evaluation guidance and examples. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Somewhere, some SEOs have non-existent EAT scores based on documents whose sole purpose is to ensure that third-party quality evaluators use a “consistent approach” to assessing web pages. I came to believe.

Related: Google ranking factors

Citations Google explains the purpose of QRG:

How Quality Evaluators Improve Search Results

EAT and Google ranking algorithms

Watch John Mueller answer the question at 33:45.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/whats-up-with-google-e-a-t/421556/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos