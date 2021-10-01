



Google Docs[ファイル]From the menu, you can save Google Docs as a PDF. From there, you can also email it as a PDF attachment. The same task can be performed via the Google Docs app on Android and iPhone. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Google Docs is a useful tool for drafting and collaborating on documents, but having a document that anyone can edit is not always the best option. Converting Google Docs to PDF not only prevents others from editing the document, but also helps you bypass the file size limit for email attachments. Links to PDFs always show the latest version, which is also useful for live documents.

Here’s what you need to know to convert Google Docs to PDF on your desktop or mobile.

How to save Google Docs as PDF on your desktop

You can download the PDF to your computer or save it to Google Drive.

Download PDF to computer

1. Open Google Docs.

2. On the top toolbar[ファイル]Click.

Go to “File” at the top.Devon Delfino

3. Move the cursor[ダウンロード]To match.

[ダウンロード]Hover over to see more options.Devon Delfino

4. Select the PDF document (.pdf).

Select “PDF” to download Google Docs as a PDF.Devon Delfino

The PDF will appear at the bottom of the screen and you can open it by clicking on the name of the document in its popup.

Save PDF to Google Drive

Important: This method only works if you are using the Google Chrome browser.

1. In Google Chrome, open Google Docs.

2. In the toolbar at the top[ファイル]Select and[印刷]Click.

Select Print to continue.Devon Delfino

3.[保存先]Click the dropdown next to[Googleドライブに保存]Choose.

Four.[保存]Click.

How to email Google Docs as PDF on your desktop

1. From within the document[ファイル]Choose.

2.[電子メール]Place the cursor on[このファイルを電子メールで送信]Choose.

Select “Email this file”.Devon Delfino

3.[宛先]Add the desired email address, subject, and body text to include in the section.

Please fill in the email menu to continue.Devon Delfino

4. If you don’t see the PDF in the lower left corner of the popup, click the drop-down menu to select it.

Five.[送信]Click.

How to save or share Google Docs as PDF on mobile

How you save or share your document as a PDF depends on whether you’re using Android or iPhone.

For Android:

1. Open the Google Docs app and go to the document you want.

2. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select Share and Export.

Four.[名前を付けて保存]Click to save to your mobile phone. Otherwise,[コピーを送信]Choose.

5. Select PDF and[OK]Tap.

6. If you want to save the PDF to your mobile phone, tap the download icon to the right of the three dots in the upper right corner. Otherwise, select the PDF destination and send.

For iPhone and iPad:

1. Open the Google Docs app and open the document.

2. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

Select the three dot icon to get started.Devon Delfino

3.[共有してエクスポート]Choose.

Select Share and Export.Devon Delfino

Four.[コピーを送信]Select, make sure the PDF is selected,[OK]Click.

Select the PDF option if it is not already selected and click OK.Devon Delfino

5. Select a destination or[ファイルに保存]Select to save to phone.

Select a PDF destination or save it to your mobile phone.Devon Delfino

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/how-to-save-a-google-doc-as-a-pdf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos