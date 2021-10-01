Google Meet finally adds Android background video





Welcome to your workspace session. Workspace sessions keep you up to date with everything related to Google Workspace, the Google Admin Console, and Google's world of enterprise and education.

Almost four months ago, Google brought the video background to Meet on the web, promising that this feature will soon be available on mobile. It can be relative right away, but in the tech world, it’s hard to feel anything other than a month. Oddly enough, the video background feature came to mobile in August, but it was iOS only, not Google’s own Android operating system. It’s not clear what caused the problem, but Google is finally rolling out video background features to Google Meet for Android.

In addition to replacing the background of Google Meet with still images on the web and mobile, you can now replace the background with video. At this point, you can choose from six Google-created videos, including classrooms, parties, and beaches, with even more options available. This feature is already available on Google Meetonweband iOS.

The new background video feature is just one of many features added to Google Meet over the past year and a half as more users use virtual conferencing space. Remote learning and working from home have changed the big picture of video conferencing and have all the features you need, so these additions give Meet a sophisticated edge and make it more user-friendly and easy to use. I can. According to the blog post, the update will eventually apply to all Meet users. So far, I could only access the video background with my personal account, but not with my corporate Workspace account. Deployment will begin on September 28th, and users can expect video backgrounds to arrive in the next two weeks.

Rollout Pace Availability Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers Available to users with a personal Google account

