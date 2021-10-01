Google: Google tells court that a “amazing” $ 5 billion EU antitrust fine is flawed





Alphabet Google said Thursday that the European Union’s antitrust fine of € 4.34 billion was based on flawed calculations, which is not an appropriate penalty for Europe’s second-highest court. Asked to discard or reduce what was said.

Google has been fined since 2011 for using the Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and strengthen its advantage in general Internet search. This is the largest penalty imposed on a company convicted of violating EU antitrust laws.

“The fines imposed, the staggering € 4.34 billion, weren’t appropriate,” Google lawyer Geneva Forwood said on the fourth day of a week-long hearing three years later. The European Commission has approved the company.

“The question isn’t a fine in itself to grab a headline. The question is how the Commission reached that number,” she said.

Mr. Forwood said Google’s actions had no anti-competitive intentions, and that the actions were abuses under EU case law and could not be known to be unprecedented.

“Therefore, it was wrong for the Commission to impose a fine, let alone raise the dial to impose the largest fine in history,” Forwood said.

Read Now She also raised the issue for EU competitors who, in another case, add an 11% gravitational coefficient to Google’s fines compared to Intel’s 5% in 2009.

“Even if the court finds the fine to be appropriate, it is appropriate to point the dial straight down,” she said.

But European Commission lawyer Anthony Doze said Google “can’t be unaware of the anti-competitive behavior of that practice.”

“Negligence infringement is as serious as intentional infringement,” said Dawes, who said the fine was only 4.5% of Google’s revenue in 2017, but EU regulations allow a limit of 10%. bottom.

