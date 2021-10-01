Google’s DeepMind engineers have made significant strides in the weather forecast “Nowcast”





When it comes to weather forecasts, meteorologists aren’t just trying to identify tomorrow’s weather.

In addition to long-range weather forecasts, climate models are often tasked with predicting the next hour or so of weather conditions, known as “nowcasting.” At Google-backed artificial intelligence company DeepMind, researchers have made great strides in the accuracy of precipitation nowcasting.

If you stop and think about it, you can see how important very short-term weather forecasts are. You can just bring an umbrella with you, but planning large-scale events, maintaining transportation services, dealing with natural disasters, continuing agriculture, and making detailed predictions are important.

Specifically, the new model ranks first in accuracy and usefulness in 89% of cases when compared to two competing methods. It uses a kind of machine learning called generative modeling. It can generate new data points after being trained on existing data points.

The main task of the new model, called the Deep Generative Model of Rainfall (DGMR), is to predict the probability of precipitation over the next 1-2 hours, with approval from more than 50 meteorologists at the Met Office. In England.

The system creates a short “radar movie”. (DeepMind)

“This collaboration between environmental science and AI focuses on the value of decision makers, paving the way for rain, and presenting an opportunity for AI to help meet decision-making challenges in an ever-changing environment. “The DeepMindNowcasting team wrote in a blog post.

The researchers behind DGMR explain creating a short “radar movie” that generates future radar patterns from past radar patterns, creating the kind of extrapolation that machine learning is good at (more generation). For a typical model, see Creating Fake Faces).

Many current nowcasting tools, including pySTEPS, utilize a numerical weather prediction (NWP) approach, which basically runs a mathematical model under current conditions to calculate what the future conditions will be. To do. These are powerful models, but more accurate in the long run.

Suman Ravuri, a staff research scientist at DeepMind, said, “These models are really great from a weather forecast perspective for 6 hours to about 2 weeks, but the performance of the models is particularly poor, especially around 0-2 hours. There is an area. ” Parent.

DGMR aims to leverage the vast processing power of artificial intelligence while removing some of the ambiguity and ambiguity of existing machine learning-driven predictive models, including U-Net. These models can struggle to maintain accuracy in all parts of the process.

The new and improved DeepMind model is highly regarded by real UK meteorologists, and researchers can consider integrating it with existing weather forecasting systems.

There’s still a lot to do before we can absolutely be sure that we’ll be able to stay dry for the next few hours. The DeepMind team is currently trying to further improve the accuracy of DGMR.

“There is no limitless way to do it. More work is needed to improve the accuracy of long-term forecasts and the accuracy of rare and intense events,” the team writes.

“Future work will require developing additional methods for assessing performance and further specializing these methods for specific real-world applications.”

This study was published in Nature.

