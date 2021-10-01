CDOT Launches New User-Friendly Road Conditions and Travel Planner Website and Mobile App – Sterling Journal-Advocate





A new feature in the Colorado Department of Transportation’s COtrip.org interactive map is to make it easier for drivers to navigate Colorado roads safely.

CDOT launched its updated website on September 29, promoting new tools to help travelers plan routes in advance and prepare for road or lane closures or adverse road conditions. COtrip.org has been in use for nearly 20 years.

Bob Fiffer, CDOT Branch Manager for Intelligent Transport Systems & Network Services, said this was an exciting time for our agency. We are evolving our legacy system to better serve our travelers. The new website brings more transportation technologies into one lens and enhances the customer experience. We’ve added some new features while reducing system maintenance costs. Travelers can now customize the route from Point A to Point B to see if road or lane closures could affect their trip. Drivers will be able to easily identify road closures, road conditions, and construction impacts while replacing older technologies.

The new website includes the following new features:

Traveler information and layers

The COtrip website utilizes dynamic Google Maps. Drivers can use the map like any other Google Maps and click the icon to see the details. Select or clear the check box on the layer toolbar to display the icon on the map. This section describes the layers available and the data they provide.

Tracker layer

The new tracker mode has resources specific to commercial vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

My COtrip & Travel Alerts

Drivers can subscribe to and manage travel alerts by logging in or signing up for their COtrip account. You can also save your favorite routes and cameras, and customize your travel preferences.

COtrip on social media

COtrip travel information is automatically posted to the @ ColoradoDOT Twitter feed. New road hashtags and Twitter threads were released in the spring of 2021 to make it easier for users to track closures and incidents from CDOT and keep them up to date. Follow @ColoradoDOT on Twitter for real-time travel information and road conditions.

511 Telephone service

The 511 Telephone Service is an interactive voice-activated traffic information system that drivers can access by calling 511 (in Colorado) or 1-800-288-1047 (nationwide). The system has not changed and will continue to provide real-time options for travelers to obtain road conditions and traffic information. Learn more about 511 and how to use this service.

The updated website is a great new tool for the general public, but we also wanted to bring the same information to mobile devices. Piffer said. With that in mind, we are announcing the release of a new mobile app on October 1st. This will conveniently notify travelers wherever they go. We are committed to continually improving access to highway information and technology.

The new COtrip Planner mobile app is designed to address the growing trend of information about mobile and tablet devices for travelers. The COtrip Planner app provides real-time traffic information for the entire state and runs on smartphones and tablets running on iOS and Android platforms. Download the app from October 1st at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The app is fully implemented in three phases.

A hands-free and eye-free traveler app with a customized CDOT layer is now available

Winter-specific layers such as weather warnings, weather stations, CDOT snowplow contest-named plow trackers, express lanes, etc.

Phase 3: Winter 2021/202

My COtrip account has new integrated map search features such as event and camera clustering, predefined routes / areas, and the addition of electronic sign layers.

Social sharing of cameras and road conditions will also be available

Turn-by-turn route guidance and recommended routes to user mapping apps (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze)

Alert banners and push notifications

Rockfall and wildlife reports

The COtrip Planner app also includes a feature called Tell Me. This makes the app user hands-free on the route. TellMe detects your location, speed, and direction of travel, and notifies you of upcoming road conditions and traffic accidents as you travel along the route.

We want Colorado and our amazing state visitors to have all the information they need to plan a safe trip, wherever they go on state or interstate highways. Says. We hope that all drivers will use the website and mobile app before getting in the car for a safe and convenient trip. Both tools help eliminate surprises on the road.

