USB-C cable gets new misleading logo for faster 240W charging standard





The USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) is a group that maintains the USB standard in various ways and is the new official logo used to brand USB-C cables and packages to the USB 4 and 240W power standards. Has been introduced. The goal is to be noble and to ease the confusion about different types of USB-C cables at the time of purchase (charging, data transfer speeds, etc. can vary significantly).

Not surprisingly, USB-IF has chosen to simplify things with its … unique wisdom, the only way to know how. Quickly decorate your cable and charger packages to speed up support for numerous new logo devices that show your customers which charges and data to help show. It doesn’t say anything as simple as the seven new logo charts for charging and data specifications.

The new brand aims to work with the recent USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 specification announced earlier this year. This is (confusingly) part of the USB Type-C Release 2.1 specification, which can generate up to 240W of power with the right cables and chargers. Given that the aforementioned number and spec release mess is an even more consumer-friendly nightmare, there’s nothing new logo (clearly showing the maximum speed and charging supported by USB4 certified devices). Definitely better than.

But the new logo also helps show how confusing the USB-C standard is. There is also a separate logo to support 40Gbps data transfer speeds and slower 20Gbps speeds, as well as 240W and 60W dual layer power specifications. To make matters worse, the standards are not tied together. You may get a cable that supports 40Gbps data transfer but is slow to charge. You may get a fast charge 240W cable that is not suitable for file transfer. Although you can get both (USB-IF provides a combined logo to indicate when the hardware supports both fast charging and data speed), the manufacturer still actually uses the brand and The customer is responsible for understanding it all.

It’s more expensive, but it’s still a bit confusing to not feel like the rest of the USB-C world when compared to the simple Thunderbolt 4 with one cable that runs all of the specs. Part of that is due to the rapid changes in the USB-C standard over the last few years as technology has improved, hardware has improved, and devices need faster data and charging support. However, there is still a long way to go before USB-C realizes plug-and-play possibilities.

