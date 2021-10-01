Google honors Rodolfo Corky Gonzales from Denver, who founded the Crusade for Justice





The graffiti on Friday’s Google slideshow honors Chicano’s educator, boxer, poet and activist Rodolfo Corky Gonzalez.

According to the news release of Servicios de La Raza, the slideshow is by New York-based artist Roxie Vizcarra.

Google

Activist Rodolfo Corky Gonzalez was honored on Friday at Google Doodle. The work was designed by artist Roxie Vizcarra.

“In addition to being a boxing ring champion, he was also a champion of racial and socio-economic justice as one of the most influential leaders of the Chicano civil rights movement,” the release said of Gonzales. rice field. Established on this day in 1970 (October 1st) by Corky and his family, Escuela Tlatelolco Centro de Estudios is the first private school in American history to focus on cultural studies of Chicano / Mexican Americans. The school has opened. “

A slide of a graffiti journey depicting the life of Gonzales from Denver contains the lines of the 1967 poem “Yo Soy Joaquin” (“I Am Joaquin”), which was a cry for the rallying of the Chicano cultural movement.

As a boxer, Gonzales was a former Golden Globe Champion who turned professional at the age of 19 and finished his ring career with a record of 65-9-1. He was also politically active, forming a crusade for justice in 1965 and later supporting the establishment of La Raza Unida.

The Denver Library Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving Street, is named after him. Gonzales died in 2005 at the age of 76.

Rudolph Rudy Gonzales, son of Corky Gonzales, is the secretary-general of Servicios de La Raza, Colorado’s largest Latino-American organization, founded in 1972.

