Amazon, Google, Microsoft and other big tech companies establish trusted cloud principles





Some of the world’s largest tech giants, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce / Slack, Atlassian, SAP, and Cisco, have worked together to establish a credible cloud principle that claims to be a rights protection effort. Did. Of their customers.

In a statement, the signator said, “Trusted cloud principles help protect the interests of organizations and the fundamental rights of individuals to use cloud services and ensure that they can achieve what they need to do safely and reliably. Would be. ”

“This initiative is more important than ever today. If some governments unknowingly go directly to a provider like us to access customer data, there may be good reason. If so, there may be reasons that can interfere with basic human rights-creating tensions that need to be addressed through both technology and policy.

“Our trusted cloud principles resolve conflicts of international law that impede innovation, security and privacy, and establish and ensure basic protection for organizations that store and process data in the cloud, around the world. It makes it clear that it aims to partner with the government.

Some of the specific principles established by signers include that governments must first look for data directly from corporate customers, not cloud providers, except in “exceptional situations”. .. If the government attempts to access customer data directly from a cloud service provider, the customer must have the right to notify. In addition, cloud providers need a clear process to challenge government access requests to their customers’ data, including notifications to relevant data protection authorities, to protect their interests.

It also outlines the principle that governments need to create mechanisms to create and resolve conflicts so that compliance with cloud service providers in one country does not violate the law in another. .. Governments need to support cross-border data flow.

At the same time, cloud service providers acknowledge that international human rights law, in principle, recognizes the right to privacy and the importance of customer trust and the management and security of customer data.

The signatories also promised to uphold legislation that would allow the government to request data through a transparent process of complying with human rights standards. An international legal framework for resolving conflicts of law related to data access, privacy, and sovereignty. Improving rules and regulations at national and international levels to protect cloud customer security, privacy, security, and data ownership.

“We are committed to working with governments to ensure digital connectivity between nations, promote public security, and protect privacy and data security in the cloud in line with international human rights standards and the rule of law. “I will,” added the signer.

The Reliable Cloud Principle is a separate data cloud frame between Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft and other major high-tech giants and the EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for data management and analytics. It will be born a few days after the work is launched.

The Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) framework has 6 components, 14 features, and 37 sub-features that show cloud data management capabilities, standards, and best practices for cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud implementations. .. It incorporates automatic key controls to protect sensitive data.

The six components include data governance and accountability, cataloging and classification, data accessibility and usage, data protection and privacy, data lifecycle, and technology architecture.

The CDMC framework is provided as a free license to both members and non-members of the EDM Council.

“The speed at which companies can respond to change is the difference between those who navigate the future well and those who are left behind,” said Evren Eryureksaid, director of data analytics product management at Google Cloud.

“The CDMC framework will be a tremendous resource for companies that accelerate digital transformation and continue to rethink their businesses by effectively harnessing the power of real-time data.”

