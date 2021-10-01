3rd Generation AMD EPYC Introduces Compute Engine N2D Machine Family





Vimeo, the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, has tested the new N2D VM.

“At Vimeo, we have always believed in providing our users with a best-in-class video quality experience,” said Joe Peled, director of hosting and delivery operations at Vimeo. “Most of our video content is CPU-processed running encoding workloads such as x264 (H.264), x265 (HEVC), rav1e (AV1), with minimal artifacts and optimal video. Achieve fidelity. Significantly reduce the time spent on Google Clouds’ new AMD Milan-based N2DVM transcoding pipeline by as much as 20%, resulting in significant user improvements and similar factors. will do so.”

Google Kubernetes Engine Support

Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) is the leading platform for organizations looking for advanced container orchestration, offering the highest levels of reliability, security and scalability. GKE supports N2D nodes based on 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors to maximize the use of containerized workloads. You can add nodes based on the N2D 3rd Generation EPYC VM to your GKE cluster by selecting the N2D machine type in the GKE node pool and specifying the minimum CPU platform AMD Milan.

100Gbps networking

You can optimize Google Clouds’ proprietary Andromeda network to support hardware offloads such as zero-copy, TSO, and encryption, and provide an N2D VM with a ready-to-use 100Gbps network.

N2D VMs can take full advantage of Google Clouds’ high-performance network infrastructure with bandwidth configurations that allow 100 or 50 Gbps speeds in VM shapes with 48 or more vCPUs.

These network configurations are provided as add-on features for N2D VMs and do not impose additional inventory constraints on N2D deployments. This allows you to upgrade the network bandwidth of your N2D VM in any zone where N2D is available.

Confidential Computing (coming soon)

Confidential computing is an industry-wide effort to protect data in use, including encryption of data in memory during processing. Confidential Computing allows you to run the most sensitive applications and services on your N2D VM.

We are committed to providing a portfolio of sensitive computing VM instances and services such as GKE and Dataproc using Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) extensions. We hope you know in the short term that we will use this latest generation AMD EPYC processor to fully support SEV and support more advanced features in the future.

Target Workload N2DVM is suitable for a variety of general purpose workloads such as web services, app services, databases, and enterprise applications. With a machine type that includes up to 224 vCPUs, N2D machines are ideal for high-throughput workloads that benefit from having a large number of threads. N2D machines are also ideal for workloads that may benefit from sensitive computing capabilities. As shown in the graph below, N2D machines based on 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors perform significantly better than current generation N2D VMs on a variety of benchmark and general purpose workloads.

