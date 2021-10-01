Factions and How to Choose Faction Benefits-A New World Wiki Guide





Last edited: 0:26 am, October 1, 2021

New World’s Factions is a loyalty that offers special status benefits, special equipment, merchandise and more that cannot be obtained by other means. These are not player guilds, but instead are a wide range of groups whose area advantage can affect the game.

Completing a faction quest will increase your faction’s reputation and give you faction tokens. Faction tokens are used to exchange for specific equipment, materials, or consumables that are bound only to the selected faction.

By interacting with faction leaders, you can accept up to 6 faction quests at a time. Faction quests are divided into PvE and PvP. Talk to the faction leader and receive rewards when you complete the faction quest.

Once you have the necessary reputation for your faction, you will be able to participate in the quest. Completing the quest will increase your faction rank. All factions have five ranks, with new equipment, cosmetics, materials, consumables, and more that can be redeemed for hard-earned faction tokens after first unlocking.

Factions will also open territorial rule and faction wars. Faction Wars are 50-50 player siege battles to conquer lands, where you will face other factions alongside your allies and gain territorial dominance. By managing your territory, factions can benefit from within your territory, including increased XP, reduced workshop usage costs, and reduced fast-moving cooldowns.

Within each faction, you can create or join a group called a company. Companies are guilds of up to 100 people, questing and exchanging materials together. Each company can only have one faction, so if you join a predator, for example, the company cannot have covenant or syndicate members.

New World offers three factions: Predators, Syndicates, or Covenants. Factions are the loyalty you have decided to join Aeternum, each offering exclusive quests, weapons, cosmetics, buffs and more.

Predator: A brutal army that employs courage, patience, and discipline to bring order to the island.

Syndicate: A shadowy organization that utilizes the reasons for applying power through intelligence, logic, and forbidden knowledge.

Covenant: A religious organization that wants to use justice and holiness and take responsibility for purifying corrupt land for recovery.

Click or tap one of the links below to go to one of each faction and see the details of each.

After completing the Baring Teeth main quest, you will be able to start Magistrate’s Focus by talking to Urbanus Bixford in the center of the settlement near the trading post. This is the beginning of the quest line that starts the route to join the faction.

After talking to Urbanus Bixford, unlock Contact The Factions, the main quest that offers an introduction to three faction options.

Please consult with each of the following leaders.

Roger Purcell, a predator on the northwest side of the settlement, west of the city hall

Syndicated Giles Twitt near the kitchen, northwest of the village

Contract Mora Ogen near the loom and equipment station on the southeastern side of the settlement

After interacting with all three leaders, return to Urbanus Bixford in the heart of the village near the trading post.

You must reach level 10 before selecting a faction to join.

This unlocks Choose Your Alliance as the main quest.

After completing all the settlements, proceed to the next main quest, “Choose Your Alliance”. It’s time to decide which faction to join. Return to the faction leader you want to join, make a decision, and complete the “Choice of Loyalty”.

Ask your friends which faction they are in. This may help facilitate your decision.

Participation in a particular faction is not permanent. If you want to change factions, there are certain rules along with your qualifications.

To view the factions, open the bio screen, press K to bring up the character screen, select bio, and select Change Faction at the bottom of the faction banner.

Here you can decide on the other two factions you want to exchange.

After changing a faction for the first time, you cannot change factions again for 120 days. Changing a faction will reset the faction rank along with the faction tokens.

You cannot change a faction to another faction that currently has the most territorial control. There are no factions left to catch up because the vulnerable mechanism is working, but we still don’t know that this mechanism is properly implemented.

The looter is headed by Roger Purcell, the commander of the looter. Roger believes in strength, discipline, and patience. It is the only way to bring order to the island through the pure will of conflict. Roger is absolute to his message and very much believes it may be correct.

“Through conflict, people grow in strength and skill …”

The syndicate is headed by Syndicate alchemist Gyles Tuit. Giles believes that syndicates exercise the power of forbidden knowledge through logic, understanding, and reason, without the other leaders being aware of the confused mind. Giles looks down on other leaders and does not hesitate to inform him of this stance.

“Pursuing knowledge and insight at any cost …”

The Covenant is headed by Covenant arbitrator Mora Ougan. Mora tells you to beware of the predator Purcell, and Purcell’s charisma may drift you. Mora has a strong belief and congratulates you on resisting temptation. What she knows is not an easy task to overcome.

“It is our sacred duty to protect the sparks of hope …”

Predators, syndicates, and Aternum contracts are constantly fighting for command of towns and territories. Common self-importance led to a general consensus inside the walls of the Monark bluff settlement.

Work together to complete the town’s projects and utilize shared refining and crafting stations to produce goods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/wikis/new-world/How_to_Choose_a_Faction_and_Faction_Benefits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

