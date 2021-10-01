Jim Hall’s iconic Chaparral racer highlights the American Speed ​​Festival





Pontiac — The ground sways this weekend when three of the most legendary motorsport race cars hit the M1 racetrack at the first American Speed ​​Festival.

Created by Texas Jim Hall, Chaparral 2, 2E and 2F revolutionized motorsport in the 1960s with a bold aerodynamic design. Along with Lotus founder Colin Chapman of England, the hall where his car raced helped define the golden age of racing, pushing the boundaries of technology and speed.

Hall won the Festival’s Master of Motorsport Award. His work is a unique weekend headline celebrating past, present and future auto races. In addition to looking around dozens of racers covering the spectrum from NASCAR to IndyCar, fans can see thoroughbreds performing on the track — an unusual vanilla white coloring of theirs. Includes chaparral.

The Texas engineer showcase is timely as Motorsport has experienced a second renaissance with more products than ever before. Still, it is a very different industry environment where the promotion of electrification by governments and businesses has forced the homogenization of production and race cars.

“I came when I was given a lot of freedom to change cars,” Hall, 86 said in an interview looking back at the 60-year race. “When something is standardized and everyone focuses on the best equipment, everyone goes in the same direction until someone comes up with a new idea.”

In addition to industry pressure, motorsport is self-regulating to encourage competitive racing that attracts television coverage. In contrast, the 1960s was the wild west of motorsport, and independent innovators such as Hall, Chapman, Dan Gurney and Bruce McLaren were full of new ideas.

Some of those ideas are prominently displayed in the festival’s Chaparral Coral.

Hall’s Chaparral 2 with its stunning Chevrolet V8 engine exploded in 1963 with an aviation-inspired chassis design. Using fiberglass reinforced plastic, a mid-engine layout, and an automatic transmission, Hall recorded 22 wins in 39 races.

But the next-generation Chaparral 2E will be the car that has caught the world’s attention. Introduced in the 1966 Can Am series, the fastest sports car series on the planet, this sophisticated racer creates downforce to push the car onto the road and improve cornering grip with the high wing (operated by the driver’s left foot). ) Was provided.

“We started with brand new paper and put everything we knew about aerodynamics at the time into the car,” said Hall, who calls the 2E his favorite design. “It was a big change … And after (people) saw it, they realized that (wings) were a very important feature.”

Today, wings are ubiquitous in race cars. In the 1967 World Manufacturers series, Hall competed with the 2nd floor, which was designed with similar high wings, and competed with all factory-funded teams of Ford, Porsche and Ferrari.

These famous Marquez models will also be on display at a glance at the evolution of motor racing.

Henry Ford’s original 1901 Sweepstakes, the winning racer that caught the attention of investors, orbits the 1.5-mile race track of the M1 Concourse. Introducing the 1973 Porsche 917/30 — producing over 1,000 horsepower — and the 2015 Ferrari Challenge GT car.

Modeled after the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in the United Kingdom, Track Day will demonstrate the 1966 Eagleford V-8 IndyCar, including David Hobbs of the United Kingdom and Bobby Rahal, the winner of the Indy 500. You will also be introduced to the great drivers to do. Hall does not travel to Pontiac, but his son and grandson are at hand to steer his car on the truck.

“At the American Speed ​​Festival, race enthusiasts can get closer to some of the best performances and race cars in the world and learn about some of the sporting legends,” said Tim McGrain, CEO of M1. increase.

The Speed ​​Festival follows a lively summer at a private racing club that began with a legitimate drag race at Dodge’s Roadkill Nights, which kicks off Woodward Dream Cruise Week on August 14. The wildest modified car in existence. Last weekend, M1 hosted the first Motor Bella. This is a reduced outdoor version of the Detroit Auto Show, focusing on experiential vehicles for everything from Ford Bronco to Dodge Hellcats.

The American Speed ​​Festival continues the show’s trend of moving vehicles into action, away from static displays. Each year, ASF features a car class and celebrates industry legends. This year’s featured Can Am car defined the unrestricted 60’s racing era.

“I don’t know anyone has changed the sport of auto racing as much as Jim Hall in the world,” said George, president of the American Motorsports Hall of Fame and author of the next biography about Hall. Levy said. .. “For kids like me in the 1960s who were crazy about cars, Jim Hall was Neil Armstrong in motorsport.”

The American Speed ​​Festival begins Thursday with an exclusive “Food and Drive” event throughout Metro Detroit, giving you a behind-the-scenes look at Motor City’s automotive history. Friday and Saturday will heat up with fast laps, and Sunday will be the ASF Expo, which will judge the best cars of all classes. You also have the chance to ride a shotgun with a professional hair dryer on a Dodge Hellcat or Lexus sports sedan.

The Family-friendly American Speed ​​Festival offers a free festival pass for children under the age of 12 for $ 75 per person. In addition to cars, live entertainment such as music for children to race and RC cars is held daily.

“It made me feel really good from the young people who read (about my race) but couldn’t see it,” Hall said. “And they are still excited about it.”

For more information, please visit https://americanspeedfestival.com/.

American Speed ​​Festival, Friday October 1st-Sunday October 3rd

The gate is open Friday and Saturday from 7am to 10pm and Sunday from 7am to 6pm.

Henry Payne is an automatic critic of The Detroit News. Find him on [email protected] or Twitter @ HenryEPayne.

