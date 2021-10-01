KPMG Creates 350 Roles at New IFSC Innovation Hub Next Year





Professional services company KPMG plans to expand its digital technology practices by creating 350 jobs next year and investing in Dublin IFSC’s new Global Innovation Hub.

KPMG said the move was in response to growing customer demand, and the pandemic triggered new work patterns based on technology, flexibility and collaboration.

The new job will be a combination of posts for graduates in the field of stem (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and experienced professionals. By the end of the year, KPMG will have more than 4,000 staff, along with plans to add more than 800 new roles to its employees.

The company is also investing in its digital innovation hub, Platform X, to help businesses address the emerging threats posed by advances in digital adoption.

Platform X is designed to support clients through the latest collaboration technologies and designs, enabling clients to incubate new products and services. Connect Dublin to 32 KPMG innovation hubs in major technology cities to promote global collaboration and reduce the need for travel.

The hub was launched by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and KPMG’s managing partner Seamus Hand.

Donohoe said the new facility’s launch and new work focused on the technologies it supports is a vote of confidence in Ireland as a leader in global technology-driven collaboration.

work remotely

Platform X features a 100-seat auditorium, five collaboration suites, team breakout options, a technology-equipped meeting room, and an innovation lab that combines advanced electronic workspace technology with the latest visualizations and collaboration tools.

Hand says this unique space leverages the latest collaboration and communication technologies to support new levels of innovation, engagement and the latest new ways of working. Many of the challenges that helped clients overcome are complex and benefit from an interdisciplinary approach, and Platform X actually supports that approach to problem solving. Our clients are thrilled with how we help bring the best thoughts of the world into our rooms here in Dublin.

According to a recent study by KPMG, the office is likely to continue to play a major role for businesses, with one-quarter of Ireland’s CEOs hoping to reduce office space after a pandemic. Is less than This is a significant decrease from 88% a year ago.

However, nearly two-thirds expect office employees to do it at home at least two days a week. Mr Hand said there are subtle differences in reality. He said it’s good because flexible, remote work and technology-driven collaboration deepens the talent pool. Also, people are sociable, prefer to meet each other, and can often collaborate better. Platform X provides clients and people with this flexibility.

Business Today Get the latest business news and commentary Sign up here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/kpmg-to-create-350-roles-at-new-ifsc-innovation-hub-next-year-1.4688024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos