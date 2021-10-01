Secretary of Commerce suggests that the federal government can invest in Pittsburgh’s bids to become a self-driving powerhouse





U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said EU leaders “overwhelmed by what they saw and left the city when trade and technology negotiations between the United States and the European Union ended in Pittsburgh on Thursday. “.

Whoever comes to Pittsburgh and sees it, it’s not the only robotics company.Not only that [Carnegie Mellon University] It is here. It’s a vibrant and deep ecosystem of innovation, Lymond told reporters.

She spoke at Northside-based Astrobotic, a space robotic company founded in 2007 by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University.

This week’s gathering of world leaders in Pittsburgh was the first meeting of the US EU Trade and Technology Council, which was formed in June. Rymond and trade representative Katherine Tai led the US delegation, with the addition of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The council was convened on Wednesday at Hazelwood Green. The two countries have agreed to continue discussing various topics such as technical standards, climate change, tariffs and tensions with China.

Lymond said he chose Pittsburgh as the meeting place to emphasize the city’s tech department.

I believe Pittsburgh is incredibly innovative, productive and cutting-edge, “she said.

Pittsburgh has become the center of the autonomous mobility sector, largely due to innovations at local universities. According to a recent survey, there are currently about 70 companies or divisions in the region that specialize in autonomous systems, such as those found in self-driving cars.

Local business leaders are proposing to invest more than $ 150 million in public and private funding to drive further growth in the sector.

Lymond expressed support for the strategy on Thursday, stating that her agency could kick some money: this summer, the Commerce Department aims to become an industrial hub for the region. Started a billion dollar competition. Individual regions can earn up to $ 100 million.

I think Pittsburgh has a great story about becoming an autonomous mobility technology hub.

Rymond said autonomous technology companies could help create jobs across the local economy, for example by using local manufacturers for parts.

Such [President Joe Biden is] Call for apprenticeship, vocational training, and investment in high-tech hubs, and bring together college-born innovations into products made in the United States. This is what we are doing here in Pittsburgh.

The realization of that funding could depend on the fate of the $ 3.5 trillion budget adjustment bill pending in Congress. Democrats remain split over the cost of bills aimed at strengthening social safety nets.

President Biden initially included funding for labor training in a $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. However, the Senate abandoned these provisions when it passed the bill in August.

