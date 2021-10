Pittsburgh’s Technology Hub advertised as US Secretary of Commerce touring space robotic facilities

Formerly known as a city that relies on steel production, Pittsburgh is now being promoted as an innovation-focused technology hub.

After finishing a tour of the Astrobotic spacecraft facility on the North Shore with Mayor Bill Peduto of Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “In the city over the last few decades. The changes that have taken place are incredible. “

Pittsburgh-based aerospace company Astrobotic has several missions to carry rover and other payloads to the moon, the first of which is called Peregrine and will land on the moon next year. It’s a schedule. Peregrine is ready to be the first commercial mission to the Moon.

“We connect the world to space,” said Ander Solorzano, lead system engineer at Peregrine Mission and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. “This is to make the space commercially accessible around the world.”

The Peregrine mission carries NASA payloads to the moon, along with rover from the CMU and cargo from countries such as Mexico, Germany and Japan.

“Space is the last frontier and should be available to everyone,” Astrobotic said by launching a commercial mission like Peregrine to create a competitive arena for countries that do not yet have space exploration capabilities. He explained that he is aiming for leveling.

“We are very excited to bring Pittsburgh to the moon,” he said.

In 2023, Astrobotic will launch another lunar mission called Griffin. Griffin will take NASA Rover to the Moon’s South Pole, said Daniel Gillies, mission director of the Griffin mission.

According to Peduto, space is “a place we can lead in the future.”

Lymond pointed out that the city is more than just a hub for space robotics, it excels in areas such as autonomous technology and artificial intelligence.

“There’s an innovation hub here, it’s a reality and it’s growing,” said Lymond, calling the city “a vibrant and deep ecosystem of technology and innovation.”

She said the city is the first choice for some investments in the manufacturing industry, which the Biden administration currently prioritizes. She has a $ 1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge designed to inspire innovation hubs by investing up to $ 70 million per community, and a local hub for innovation in specific areas using government funding. Emphasized the initiative to create a regional technology hub that inspires. Of expertise.

Technology companies like Astrobotic not only offer significant innovation, but also manufacturing jobs that support the growth of the region, Peduto said.

“People aren’t the only ones to get a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University. Workers, trained skilled workers, and GEDs come from parts and rural areas of our city. And you’ll be asked to use their skills in turn, so that you can make the parts to do this, “he said. “This is where the future of our economy is moving.”

