Since then, HR won the 3rd Pitchfest Tournament





A startup that helps HR automate employee turnover has earned $ 25,000.

Judge Mike Smith, CEO of Randstad, presents a check for the winner of the 2021 Pitchfest to Sarah Roadhorst, CEO of Onwards HR.

Onwards HR is the winner of the 2021 HR Technology Conference & Exposition Pitchfest, a women-owned technology platform that helps HR automate employee turnover and provide a smooth and collaborative employee exit experience.

[Employee separation] Onwards HR CEO Sarah Lordhorst said Thursday that this was the dark side of HR that no one had touched on. How many talent acquisition companies are there? How many separate automation companies are there?

According to Rodehorst, the process of leaving an employee is difficult, time-consuming, error-prone, and US companies are wasting significant resources to manage segregation.

Going forward, HR will help guide HR leaders through creating turnover events, justifying employee choices, calculating severance pay, generating contracts, notifying, delivering, and tracking signatures. The startup will also be able to set up new employer clients on its platform within a week, Rodehorst said.

Catch up with related pilot pitchfest winner Ben Brooks

In addition to the title of Pitchfest winner, Onwards HR received a $ 25,000 check and received booth space for next year’s HR Tech Conference, courtesy of the Randstad Innovation Fund.

The Pitchfest contest featured 33 companies’ pitches across all segments of the HR technology market, including payroll, internal mobility and recruitment.

The final round judge was Mike Smith, CEO of Randstad Sourcelight, the sponsor of the Pitchfest Contest. Joan Estrada, Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation at Randstad. Emanuel Cotronakis, Executive Vice President of LRP Media Group. The judges’ scores consisted of 70% of the total score, and the audience votes rounded off the remaining 30% of the overall score.

Sciolytix, a software company that provides simulations to measure sales performance, received the $ 5,000 Talent Experience Award, also sponsored by Randstad.

Nick Otto is HRE’s Senior Digital Editor. He is a professional communicator with over 10 years of experience in newspapers and trade publishing. He has been in the field of employee benefits for the past five years and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. He can contact [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @Ottografs.

