Technology development to watch out for





By blurring the line between work and home, interconnection between smart devices has never been more convenient and convenient. The ability to work on a laptop in the morning, switch to a tablet in the afternoon, make a call on a smartwatch and continue reading documents on a mobile phone contributes to a stress-free, connected life.

This is what tech giant Huawei understands and supports. With the recently completed Huawei Developer Day 2021, the company will see how it enhances its presence in consumer life by providing a seamless AI life strategy backed by an intelligent Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem. I shared it.

A seamless AI life allows users to enjoy a great experience on multiple smart devices. Photo courtesy of Huawei

A seamless AI life strategy provides users with an experience across multiple connected devices. You have access to your own software and hardware system to give your users the benefits and features of privacy and security. This is the result of Huawei always aiming to build an intelligently connected world for its customers. Huawei has invested US $ 1 billion to drive developer innovation and its HMS development. The brand is continuously developing the HMS ecosystem and recently released the HMS Core 6.0 version. We are also working on the development of new features to drive developer innovation.

Huawei AppGallery is currently the top three app market in the world with 550 million monthly active users. Photo courtesy of Huawei

Technology giants are expanding the App Gallery to grow local app partners such as GCash, KonsultaMD, and Wish 107.5. These key partners made a presentation at the HDD Forum and talked about how Huawei’s AppGallery helped grow its audience. By partnering with local Filipino brands and businesses, the company can meet the needs of local customers while providing a seamless AI life. 96% of the top local apps are already part of the Huawei AppGallery. This includes banking apps, electronic wallets, shopping, media, entertainment, travel, lifestyle, finance and productivity apps. The company is also actively working to expand Huawei Cloud’s partner portfolio. The move aims to enable Filipino companies to adapt to the current situation and digitize their operations. Separately, the company shared an update for Harmony OS 2. Products and devices that use this operating system are one of the key parts of the Huawei ecosystem, as they can seamlessly connect to other devices. New versions of Harmony OS 2 are currently being rolled out on mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches. The four major technology breakthroughs in Harmony OS 2 are: Separated OS and Hardware Distributed OS architecture or full-stack isolated architecture separation and modular technology allows Harmony OS 2 to be flexibly deployed across multiple devices. Computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones can connect to the shared office. Wearable gadgets such as smart watches can also be included in the loop. Sharing Features Between Devices HarmonyOS 2 allows you to seamlessly coordinate the activity of isolated features such as displays, cameras, microphones, speakers, CPUs, and GPS across multiple devices. HarmonyOS’s deterministic latency engine provides accurate resource scheduling and real-time app prioritization for smooth, low-latency systems. This results in a response latency of 25.7% and a latency variation of 55.6%, both with a downward response. DevEco Studio, another feature that develops once between devices, allows developers to create a single output that is compatible with multiple devices. This means developers don’t have to start over with the structure. Developers can also create tagged widgets and adaptive UI layouts.

Petal Search Neighborhood is the latest update to Petal Search that gives users access to all local services. Photo courtesy of Huawei

At Huawei Developer Day, the brand also announced that PetalSearch will be rolled out globally to all major Huawei devices. It is currently used in more than 170 countries, 50 languages ​​and 20 vertical categories. This is currently a basic service of the HMS ecosystem. Petal Search has been updated and optimized to connect all local services for more interactive local options. As a result, Petal Nearby was created. Petal Neighborhood is a high-traffic portal that allows users to access local services. We have a wide range of options including hotels, entertainment, salons, attractions, education, food and drinks.

The main features near PetalSearch are: Detailed Local Life Services Experience PetalSearch has a separate local business portal that provides users with a detailed Local Life Services Experience. The nearby portal consists of five main features: banner area, search bar, service category field, topic ranking list, and recommended feeds. Service Scenarios Customized for All Categories Users will be taken from a nearby home page to the Category Home Page where they can select the desired food type when searching for a restaurant. Then, from the category list page to the details page, users can filter their favorite food types or their prices. The restaurant details page will then display information such as phone numbers, allowing users to book tables online. The Ultimate Near Merchant Search Experience Search Circle completes your entire journey. This will give you an entire list of things and places that users want to search. From result boxes to list pages, detail pages, maps, and direction pages, all of these are interconnected to give users the ultimate near merchant search experience. Other features near the petals include categories such as delivery, restaurant galleries, special offers and deals, work categories, and taxi boxes. Merchants can connect to the Petal Neighborhood through their local business center. At the local business center, merchants can access data, update information, and interact with customers. It is specifically aimed at supporting the prosperity of SMEs that continue to face the challenges of regulatory changes and reduced sales during the health crisis. In addition, the Petal Search update aims to help local businesses connect with consumers with the help of their new features. It’s a testament to Huawei’s commitment to bringing people closer as well as providing people with a seamless AI life strategy through development and innovation. For more information on Huawei’s latest innovations, please visit Huawei’s website and follow our Facebook page.

Note: BrandNews articles are a promotional feature from sponsors, not news articles from editorial staff.

advertorial, BrandNews, life advertorial, Huawei, smartphones, smart devices, technology, innovation, AppGallery, mobile apps

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abs-cbn.com/advertorial/life/10/01/21/tech-developments-to-look-out-for The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos