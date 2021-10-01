Russell Group wants 200 million Deep Tech University seed funds





The Russell Group has urged the Government of Westminster to create a new Deep Tech University Seed Fund to help raise the bar in the UK region by creating spin-offs prior to a comprehensive spending review.

The government’s spending plan, announced on October 27, will set undergraduate spending limits for the next three years for higher education in English, including lower student loan repayment standards and minimum admission requirements to qualify. A big change is expected. For a loan to study at university.

The Russell Group, which represents 24 research-intensive universities, has published a series of proposals prior to the Spending Review. This includes recruiting 200 million new DeepTech University Seed Funds for innovative ideas within the seven priority technology families of innovation strategies. This will spawn about 350 new deep technology spin-outs, develop truly disruptive technologies, transform local economies and generate export revenues.

Domestic investors, venture capitalists, industry partners are early-stage technology start-ups or [intellectual property] According to a Russell Group treatise, extensive R & D and capital investment is required before commercialization.

Research teams developing deep technology outside the southeast add that they are having the most serious difficulty in accessing venture capital.

The new Deep Tech University Seed Fund raises the bar for communities across the country by transforming local economies and developing truly disruptive technologies that can generate new countries’ export revenue streams in the next 15-20 years. May be useful for.

The Russell Group has appealed to the government to emphasize how the pandemic shows the importance of science to Britain. Currently, the government is looking at ways to address the challenges of revitalizing the UK economy, achieving green ambitions and balancing books, creating jobs and increasing opportunities in all towns and regions across the country. You need to find a smart investment. ..

The Russell Group is worried that the government may be retreating its promise to increase research funding to $ 22 billion, while the government budgets a baseline between 2022-23 and 2024-25. Should be increased by $ 2.37 billion each year.

It also provided a 20% increase in quality-related research funding, a full funding guarantee for the UK’s participation in the European Union European scheme throughout the program, and a long-standing commitment to public funding. I’m looking for. Grants for research at a minimum of 80 percent of full financial costs.

In terms of innovation, alongside the Deep Tech Seed Fund, the Russell Group has expanded existing innovation schemes, such as the Higher Education Innovation Fund and the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund, to the government with proven return performance and VAT rules. I urge you to reform. Between companies and universities to leverage more private R & D investment to establish key research in the UK, reduce deficits and enable more SMEs to benefit from sector expertise Eligibility for R & D-related tax deductions to facilitate enhanced collaboration.

With regard to education, we are urging the government to guarantee education grants for each student during this spending review, at least at a level consistent with existing funding.

