Does irony still confuse Google?





Google’s John Mueller replied if it was still true that Google didn’t understand the irony. Google’s John Mueller provided an explanation when irony might not be appropriate in the context of Google search.

Irony

Irony is a method of using sarcasm to express contempt and ridicule, with the aim of revealing negative things about the purpose of the sarcasm.

It’s more like a kind of satire, a more casual use of words to make fun of someone or an institution, but without ironic negativity.

Google Discover excludes satire

Satire and irony are two different things. However, they can have the same impact on Google in that they have subtext and additional meaning rather than direct statements.

We mention satire in April 2021 so that Google will update the Google Discover guidelines to prevent satire sites from appearing in Google Discover.

The reason Google gave it to rule out satire is that it “may confuse the reader.”

Therefore, the person asking the question has a good reason to ask.

Does irony confuse Google semantically?

The person asking the question did not provide any background information as to why they asked.

This is a question:

“Does Google better understand the irony of 2021 or should it try to avoid it?

For example, the following statement:

“Some medical names” have not been studied on humans and are effective against jet lag if the hamster is medically correct. “

But is there a risk that it will confuse Google semantically? “

Mueller confirms that Google can’t understand the irony

After John Mueller answered the question, he made suggestions on where the irony might not be right for Google and where it might be okay and not really a problem.

Mueller replied:

“I think there is definitely a risk that we will misunderstand such things or not understand if the page is ironic.

It should be as clear as possible, especially if it’s very important to get the right message to Google and all users.

Therefore, avoid irony when talking about medical information.

If you’re writing about an entertainment topic or something like that, it probably doesn’t seem to matter that much.

But make sure it’s as easy to understand as possible, especially if it’s really important information. “

Off-topic can confuse Google

The irony is sometimes a bit off topic. In addition, you need to think seriously about comparing something that is completely different from the purpose of the article.

For example, an article about dogs can confuse Google if the article deviates from the paragraph that describes the 1950s monster movie scene.

I recently audited a business-related website where a publisher suffered a catastrophic ranking loss.

After reading the article, I noticed that the article was far off the topic in a side discussion about secret societies, celebrity scandals, and other strange topic paragraphs.

The person read each article, stripped off the topic and improved focus. The rankings are back within a few months.

That experience has shown value in staying on the topic in every article because it’s easy for Google to understand.

And making content easier to understand is central to search engine optimization.

So when John Mueller says that irony may not work in the medical context, another way to look at it is that irony may be out of the question not only for Google but also for the reader. is.

Is CitationGoogle still ironically unsuitable?

Watch John Mueller answer the question at the 36:40 minute mark

