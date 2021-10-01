Surge launches its own medtech brand-Med-Tech Innovation





Newcastle-based software company Surge has recently launched a new dedicated brand, Surge MedTech, as it continues to grow in the digital healthcare space.

In 2019, Surge partnered with the Great North Air Ambulance, which was looking for a way to keep a digital log of all work, including interactions with individual patients, away from paper records. This created ARCEMS, a system that allows paramedics to capture patient details wherever they are working via a mobile app.

With this information in hand, air services can maintain a complete audit log of their activities and use this information to identify areas of improvement. That is, patient care is continually reviewed and enhanced.

Following deployments at the Great North Air Ambulance, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, the ARCEMS software has evolved to be useful in the world of critical care patient transport, resulting in the new ARCCTS software.

In 2020, Retrieve South West, led by Scott Grier, NHS England’s National Critical Care Transfer Leader, began using ARCCTS. The software proved essential during the busiest COVID-19 pandemic of 2,300 intensive care patients who traveled between UK hospitals between September 2020 and March 2021, 191.5 year-on-year. It increased by%.

Regarding the relationship with the surge, Mr. Greer said: When there was a great deal of pressure on our services during the recent pandemic wave, their support was an important part of our ability to provide critical care to patients in the Southwest and beyond. “

Following the continued growth and evolution of the software, Surge recently launched a new sub-brand, Surge MedTech.

Bruce Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, said: Following some of the great traction we’ve had over the last few years, we feel right to have a dedicated brand in the medical technology space to raise further awareness of the software. It’s an exciting time as we have just launched a new website and have already begun work on the next evolution of software. The team is very proud of this software. It turns out that this helps to make a big difference in the way patients are cared for every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/Digital-in-Healthcare-News/surge-launches-dedicated-medtech-brand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos