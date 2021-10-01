Google says Bing users search Google above all else





According to a lawyer working at Google’s parent company Alphabet, Google is the most searched term in Bing. According to Bloomberg, Google argued while trying to overturn a $ 5 billion antitrust fine from the EU, using statistics as evidence that people are using Google by choice rather than coercion. Did.

The fines Google faces are from the European Commission, which states that Google has abused its position as an Android maker. Regulators say Google must stop forcing mobile phone makers to pre-install Chrome and Google Search if Android is needed. Google discussion? Most people will use that search engine anyway.

According to statistics compiled by SEO company Ahrefs, Google is certainly Bing’s most searched term in the world. This is followed by youtube, facebook, gmail, and amazon, but it has surpassed the runner-up in about 5 million searches. Looking at data only in the United States, Facebook is number one and Google is number three. At first glance, it looks like people are using Microsoft’s search engine to access Google.

Bing is the 7th most searched term in Bing in the United States.

But wait a minute. According to Ahrefs statistics, Bing’s homepage quiz is the fifth most searched term in the United States on Bings, and Bing itself is the seventh. The name of the search engine itself is the tenth most searched term in the world. What’s happening

Well, some of it may be due to the default. For Microsoft Edge (and its predecessor, Internet Explorer), typing anything other than a URL into the bar makes Bing the default search engine and takes you to the Bing results page. If you’ve seen someone who isn’t particularly good at computers trying to access a website, you may know where this is going. For many, typing in Google and clicking the first link that appears will determine how to access Google. This is also true for Facebook, YouTube, and other websites you try to visit. Why bother adding .com at the end when you can usually reach what you are looking for with an extra click?

Perform four more keystrokes to enter .com

Of course, most technicians personalized Ive to help their relatives infected with the virus because someone created a malicious ad that appeared on Google as the first result when searching a popular website. I know why it’s not the best route. But that’s how some people use the Web. The numbers can also be enhanced by integrating Bings with the Start menu search bar. Clicking on one of the web results will take you directly to Microsoft’s search engine (given the popularity of Google Chrome, people may search a lot of Google there).

When asked if Bings could see what the most searched term was, Microsoft said it had nothing to share. Google also didn’t respond to The Verge’s request for comment.

It’s really up to the judge to decide whether this helps or hurt Google’s argument. It’s interesting that, at least in part, Microsoft’s default search may have helped Google argue against the large fines proposed for default search.

