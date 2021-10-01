Introducing the 30 most innovative companies in Arizona in 2021.





Arizona is home to some of the country’s most cutting-edge and innovative companies. From medical technology and real estate to engineering, education and manufacturing, Arizona continues to create and attract some of the country’s most talented leaders. Sponsored by Az Business magazine and sponsored by Keyser, the Arizona Business Innovation Awards honored 30 of Arizona’s most innovative companies at Mountain Shadows on Thursday night.

The 30 most innovative companies in Arizona have been selected by a panel of experts from more than 100 company areas under consideration.

30 of Arizona’s 30 Most Innovative Companies in 2021 Arizona Bio Industry Association (AZBio)

How to Innovate: AZBios’ small team of staff and volunteers supports a growing innovation ecosystem of more than 1,400 innovative life sciences and healthcare companies with an economic impact of $ 23.16 billion in 2016. increase.

Arizona Federal Credit Union

How to Innovate: The Federal Credit Union of Arizona acquired Pinnacle Bank in 2019, not because it acquired another credit union, but because it is the first time that the Arizona Credit Union has acquired a community bank.

CFM

How to Innovate: CFM is driving the future of banks by connecting cash recyclers and dispensers to the teller platform for Universal Associates, ultra-secure redundancy programs, robust analytics and self-service solutions. increase.

Calero-MDSL

How to Innovate: Calero-MDSL automates the lifecycle of technology spending, providing complete transparency and complete control from procurement to payment and optimization, allowing enterprises to manage resources, save money and everyday. Makes it easier to streamline your operations.

Scorpion fish

How to Innovate: Steve Schwabs, Founder as Managing Partner of Streamline Vacation Rental Software, has enabled us to create many industry-first technologies and innovations that can help improve the industry in terms of customer service.

Design pickles

How to Innovate: Design Pickle was the first flat-rate graphic design service to hit the market in 2015. It is ranked 345th on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list and is the fastest growing graphic design company in the United States.

Appearance

Innovation: Emerge, called a truck kayak, allows shippers to reach out and procure current vendors and digital intermediaries through their unique freight sourcing tool, the Emerges Digital Freight Marketplace. increase.

Footprint

How to Innovate: Footprints provide a sustainable solution that eliminates disposable and short-term plastics. The company has 244 issued and pending claims against the US Patent Office, including nine issued patents covering 125 different inventions.

Freeport-McMoran

Method of Innovation: Freeport-McMoran has been instrumental in developing the Copper Mark, a assurance framework developed to demonstrate the responsible production practices of the copper industry and its contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

HOPCo (Healthcare Outcome Performance Company)

How to Innovate: HOPCo is a pioneer in value-based healthcare implementation. This is a model that rewards healthcare providers for maintaining their health, providing adequate care to those in need, and achieving better results for their patients.

Hexagon mining

How to Innovate: Hexagon has been recognized for Excellence in Safety at the Mining Technology Excellence Awards. The award recognizes the innovation and excellence of the mining sector and spotlight companies that are driving change and achieving remarkable feats.

Imposition technology

How to Innovate: In-Position Technologies is a value-added robot automation company that works with both suppliers and customers to provide automation solutions. IP Tech is the largest distributor of mobile robots in the western United States.

Kitchell Corporation

How to Innovate: When it comes to virtual construction, Kitchells’ creativity shines. ViCon develops complex illustrations that allow pre-construction teams to accurately price materials and processes and identify issues related to constructability.

Neighbor Hood Ventures

Ways of Innovation: Neighborhood Ventures is Arizona’s first company to take advantage of the crowdfunding law passed in 2015, allowing uncertified investors to participate in crowdfunding real estate opportunities for just $ 1,000. I am doing it.

Outliers

How to Innovate: inDispense is an Outliers remote pharmacy kiosk designed to give patients access to prescription drugs in clinics, workplaces, airports and retail stores by connecting with pharmacists via video conferences and pharmacy.

Paradox

How to Innovate: Paradoxs’ flagship product is AI Assistant Olivia. This is to overturn the rules of 80% of managers to 20% of people by freeing HR professionals from the administrative burden and allowing them to spend more time where talent really matters. It was created.

RJ Russian

Ways of Innovation: Since its inception, RJ Russo has pioneered an approach to address the chronic shortcomings of manufacturing buildings built in factories that negatively impact consumers and our entire world.

Rosendin

Ways of Innovation: In recent years Rosendin has moved from adopting the latest technologies and programs to creating them, expanding its development and innovation team to help electrical contractors create the best custom-made solutions.

Sickle

How to Innovate: Innovation is part of the Salt River Project’s DNA. When the first federal landfill project was handed over to a local entity in 1917, SRP became an innovative model of landfill achievement in land and infrastructure development.

Store capital

How to Innovate: STORE Capitals’ innovative master funding solution is tailored to the unique business needs of every customer. STORE strives to have a thorough understanding of every business, so you can tailor your master funding solution to meet the growth needs of every customer.

SmartRent

How to Innovate: SmartRents’ innovative solutions allow lessors, previously neglected by the smart home automation revolution, to enjoy remote management of their homes and benefit from smart devices that offer convenience, energy and savings. can.

Solugenix

How to Innovate: Whether you’re mapping drive routes, ordering drive-throughs, or checking the value of a trustee, Solugenix may have been involved in developing technology that works behind the scenes.

strong heart

Innovative Methods: StrongMind seeks innovative ways to engage parents in student education and is an innovative engagement platform that provides parents with relevant and actionable information about student education. Developed Loud Mouth.

Team Select Home Care

How to Innovate: The Team Select Home Cares Family Certified Home Health Aide program allows parents or families to become Certified Home Health Aides and provide skilled personal care services to their loved ones.

Touch point solution

How to Innovate: The TouchPoint Solution is behind the innovative wearable device TouchPoints Twin Neuroscience Device. The TouchPoints Twin Neuroscience Device uses patent-pending BLAST (Bilateral Alternate Stimulation Tactile) technology to reduce stress by up to 70% in just 30 seconds.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance

Way of Innovation: The TriWest Healthcare Alliance was founded as the only company of its kind and its only ongoing goal is to meet the medical needs of the military and veterans community.

Verdi Grease Holdings

How to Innovate: Verdigris is building a bank to help solve the challenges faced by more than 63 million Americans who have no or lack of bank accounts. Verdigris accounts provide customers with their own federally-guaranteed digital bank account, managed by a secure app.

Veyo

How to Innovate: Veyo is the first non-emergency medical transport to bring healthcare-trained ride-sharing models to the healthcare space with innovative technologies found in consumer ride-sharing (GPS tracking, driver apps, etc.) It was a broker.

Waymo

Waymo: Since its founding in 2009 and its mission to open self-driving cars to the public, Waymo has paved the way for this technology and spurred the industry as a whole. Today, the Waymo Driver enhances many innovative business applications.

Xcellerate Biomedical Technologies

Ways of Innovation: Xcellerate hires talented researchers or prescribers, builds corporate structures and market development strategies, and deploys the right team to make products, services, or ideas profitable. Growth and operations team.

In addition to honoring Arizona’s 30 most innovative companies in 2021, the jury also selected five Spotlight Award winners for their extraordinary achievements. The five Spotlight Award winners presented by Kieser founder Jonathan Kaiser are:

Disruptor: Waymo

Product: Footprint

Leadership: AzBio

Breakthrough: Rosendin Electric

Game Changer: Appearance

