Amazon’s controversial vision for the future of your home security





At an invited-only press conference on Tuesday, the company unveiled an autonomous 20-pound dog-like robot named Astro with large cartoon-like eyes and a cup holder on the face of the tablet. Unlike Alexa on Wheels, robots use voice recognition software, cameras, artificial intelligence, mapping technology, voice and facial recognition sensors to zoom from room to room, capture live video and learn habits. To do. Amazon has also announced a subscription service called Virtual Security Guard for ring cameras. Ring, a smart doorbell and camera company acquired for $ 1 billion in 2018, will work with third-party professional surveillance companies such as Rapid Response to analyze live feeds from outdoor cameras. Agents can use the camera’s two-way talk feature to communicate with visitors, activate camera sirens, and send emergency services as needed. (Ring already sells a $ 250 drone called the Always Home Cam, which has a camera attached so it can automatically fly around the house and stream video to your smartphone.)

For Amazon, these products offer the promise to win part of the profitable home security market and push customers deeper into the household ecosystem. Other technology companies have entered the market for many years, including Google with the Nest Aware video recording system and Nest smart doorbells. Companies such as Logitech, Arlo, and Netamo offer similar products.

However, Amazon’s decision to expand its product in this product category occurs when the power and data privacy practices of the largest players in the technology industry are widely scrutinized. And because Amazon’s latest eyebrow-raising security products have the potential to provide greater surveillance in and around our homes, these intrusive technologies further enhance consumer comfort. May test if you can.

“Technology companies once promised a future like Star Trek, but Amazon is trying to market Robocop to us,” said Albert, founder and secretary-general of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project and fellow at NYU School of Law. Fox Khan said. “And these products promise safety, but they’re really a threat. These sensors are a disturbing new thing that makes it impossible to escape the tech giant roving drone in our home. Give us reality. ”

This is a seemingly bold move for Amazon, as Amazon’s reach and power are being scrutinized by regulators around the world. Amazon has previously raised privacy concerns in smart home devices. For example, according to a 2019 Bloomberg report, Amazon has a global team that transcribes Alexa’s voice commands on echo devices captured after a wake word is detected to improve Alexa’s understanding of human utterances. I adopted it. (Amazon later stated that it could opt out of Amazon using voice recording.)

Privacy advocates have also blamed the 2019 move by the ring to give law enforcement agencies easy access to videos recorded on doorbells for active investigation. (Since June, police and fire departments may only request information or videos related to active investigations through public posts called Requests for Assistance.)

Immediately after the event on Tuesday, a leak of internal documents published by Motherboard revealed concerns raised by the Astro development team regarding the safety and privacy of Astro robots, and one person involved in the project said the project. Is reportedly called “the nightmare of privacy, which is the accusation of our society.” .. An Amazon representative pushed back the characteristics of the report in response to the Motherboard, stating that Astro is using processing on the device for tasks such as personal recognition.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

How Amazon is trying to get inside a customer’s home

Amazon launched its presence in our home with Echo Speakers in 2014. This was a hit for the company. Since then, Amazon has packed Alexa Virtual Assistant into all possible devices, effectively adapting users to the possibility that the company is always listening to them in exchange for better utilities. Currently, its latest product is basically marketing it with steroids.

“With the advent of more products such as the Always Home mini drone camera and Astro robots, we’re clearly moving to another territory, but Amazon is using those products to help consumers who own such devices. I think you’re learning more about motivation. At home. ” Benwood, chief analyst at market research firm CCS Insight. Wood also said that some consumers are willing to accept privacy trade-offs about the sense of security and security that products from companies like Amazon offer.

Amazon seems to be taking steps to make the trade-off less harsh.

A ring spokeswoman told CNN Business that agents monitoring streams from the Virtual Security Guard service would not be able to access stored recordings or download or save videos, and customers would be agents. Said he could know which event he watched. Customers can also set up a privacy zone where agents are off limits, but this may be a small comfort for visitors and random passers-by who are still captured by the camera. Hmm.

On Astro’s product page, Amazon notes that turning off the power will disconnect the robot’s microphone, camera, and sensors. When Astro is recording, the light turns green and you can program it to avoid certain areas of the house. In addition, you can remove facial images and everything sent to the cloud will be encrypted. Astro maps the house based on where the robot explores, but the data sent to the cloud doesn’t include real images or streaming video, the company says.

Then there is the appearance. According to Jonathan Collins, director of market research firm ABI Research, Amazon has made surveillance technology much more appealing to its customers by dressing as an adorable companion watchdog. “Cuteness is subjective, but certainly the more emotionally invested in a device, and it can be driven by a fun visual or audio exchange-it could be used more. There is, “he said.

In a YouTube video posted by the company this week, Amazon developers say they were inspired by Astro from science fiction movies and comics. They also said that it is important to look at the robot and give it personality, and it is important to connect with the user. Other tech companies are trying to gain traction with domestic robots such as Softbank’s Pepper, Anki’s Vector robots, and Samsung’s Ballie. The latter allows users to see their pets and family and check in things around the house when they are out of the house. But Barry was never commercialized, and others never caught up.

However, Astro is based on its strengths in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensor technology, voice interaction, and edge computing, Wood said. Coupled with Amazon’s reach and scale, the launch is far more noteworthy, he added.

“The introduction price is $ 1000 and the number of units available to a limited audience is small, so I think the Astro robot will sell out in minutes when it becomes available in the US market,” Wood said. (It will eventually cost $ 1,500 after the invitation-only purchase period.)

If Astro succeeds, it may be just the beginning. Earlier, ABI Research predicted that by 2024, approximately 79 million households worldwide would bring their robots home. Also, one of the selling points of these robots is almost certainly the home security feature. In a YouTube video, Vice President Charlie Tritschler said the product idea for Amazon, Astro’s idea, senior when someone in the room asked that someone in the room wouldn’t have a robot at home within the next five to ten years. He said he came after the leadership meeting. “Everyone said,’Yes, we are.’ So I said,’Let’s get started,'” he said.

