How to unlock LAPA in War Zone and Cold War





Unlocking LAPA in Warzone and Cold War Season 6 is a top priority for SMG enthusiasts, so here’s how to add it to your weapon loadout:

LAPA is the latest SMG that can be unlocked with the War Zone and Cold War Season 6 updates, and also incorporates hammers and sickles into the game. The Haunting event launches CoD’s Halloween festival and brings a lot of exciting content to dive into.

However, one of the most anticipated releases is the LAPA release. This is a lightweight prototype SMG with reliable damage and excellent firing control. Unlike the Meta OT9 and MAC-10 loadouts, the LAPA is slower and has more range damage.

I’m still not sure if the new SMG has what it takes to get a spot in Warzone’s SMG meta-ranking, but it’s one of the weapons you want to unlock.

How to unlock LAPA in Warzone & Cold War Activision / Treyarch LAPA is unlocked during The Haunting Warzone and Cold War event.

LAPA will be unlocked by completing a challenge at The Haunting Event, which will be rewarded for in-game events. We don’t know the exact details of the challenge for The Haunting event, but we may follow a pattern similar to the Sai from the Numbers event.

If completing an in-game challenge doesn’t suit you, you can always unlock LAPA in the store by purchasing a weapon blueprint. LAPA is officially described as “a lightweight prototype with reliable damage and excellent ignition control.” Slow rate of fire, improved handling and range. “

I’m still not sure if it’s difficult to unlock LAPA, but I’ll update this guide as more details become available. In the meantime, check out other Warzone guides to prepare for the Season 6 Festival.

