Apple Offers Free AirPods on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini: Find More





Apple has announced that it will offer free AirPods when you purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. The company has announced on Twitter that the offer will be available from October 7th. Apple has recently reduced the price of the iPhone 12 series and is now offering standard versions from Rs 79,900 to Rs 65,900. The iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for Rs 59,900.

Cupertino giants say users can also trade in their old smartphones to save even more. According to the official website, discounts of up to 36,485 rupees for the iPhone 11 series, up to 22,020 rupees for the iPhone X series, up to 12,790 rupees for the iPhone 8 series, and up to 12,155 rupees for the 2nd generation iPhone SE are available. ..

Apple also announced that users can now stamp their iPad, AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPod touch with their own unique combination of pictograms, numbers, and text for free. You can choose any language, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Telugu, and English.

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini: Specifications, Features

Both the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini run on iOS 14, come with the A14 Bionic chipset, and combine a 4th generation neural engine with a new 4-core graphics architecture. Both iPhone models have a notch that houses the TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina display (1170 x 2532 pixels), and the iPhone 12 mini has a small 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display (1080 x 2340 pixels).

Both phones have a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor with an f / 1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f / 2.4 aperture and a 120 degree field of view. This setup also supports Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS). You can also record 4K video. On the front is a 12MP camera sensor with an f / 2.2 aperture.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, NFC and have a Lightning port. It is equipped with an Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip and sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light, and barometer.

