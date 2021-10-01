How to bypass Windows 11 TPM requirements and upgrade from Windows 10





Microsoft has some stringent hardware requirements that your PC must meet in order to install Windows 11, such as TPM 2.0 support. This means that not only the old computer, but also the virtual machine refuses to upgrade from Windows 10 and displays the message “This PC does not currently meet the system requirements for Windows 11.”

In fact, if you already have Windows 11 installed on your virtual machine, Windows Update will notify you that your system does not meet your requirements and you may not be able to update to the latest build. However, even if the host computer supports TPM, the VM software may not.

Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent the Windows Update or Windows 11 installer from requiring a TPM. A simple open source script bypasses the TPM checker and allows for upgrades. Method is as follows.

How to bypass Windows 11 TPM requirements

1. Go to the Github page of Aveyo’s open source Universal Media Creation Tool. In reality, you don’t need the entire tool. I only need a script to skip the TPM check.

2. Scroll down to “Skip_TPM_Check_on_Dynamic_Update.cmd”

3. Select and copy all the code for that file only.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

4. Open Notepad and paste the code.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

5. Save the file to your desktop as disable-tpm-check.cmd.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

6. Double-click the file to run it.

7. When asked if Windows PowerShell allows you to make changes to your device,[はい]Click.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

PowerShell opens with a note that says “Dynamic update skips TPM check”. [Installed].. “Note that if you run it again, the TPM check will be re-enabled.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

After this, if you are using the Insider program, Windows Update will start downloading and installing Windows 11. If you are already running Windows 11 and the update is rejected, it will be downloaded.

(Image credit: Tom’s Hardware)

Even if you’re not using the Insider program, you can upgrade to a new OS by downloading the Windows 11 ISO file, writing it to a USB drive or optical disc, and running the setup.exe file from within Windows 10.

How to bypass TPM when doing a clean install of Windows 11

If you want to perform a clean installation instead of upgrading to Windows 11 and bypassing the TPM, you need an installation disc or ISO file with TPM detection disabled. Fortunately, AveYo’s Universal MediaCreationTool can generate a Windows 11 ISO or USB stick that doesn’t check the TPM status, so it’s covered here as well.

1. Go to the MediaCreationToolGithub page.

2.[未加工の表示]Click the link to download MediaCreationTool.zip.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Extract MediaCreationTool.bat from the zip file and save it in the folder of your choice.

4. Run MediaCreationToolbat. If Windows flags files as potentially dangerous[とにかく実行]Click.

5. Select 11 as the MCT version.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Depending on whether you need an ISO file or create a bootable USB stick[USBの作成]or[ISOの作成]Choose. If you are installing on a virtual machine, you will need the ISO file.

(Image credit: Future)

7. When Windows asks if you want to allow the app to open in Power Shell,[はい]Click. The Windows Media Creation Tool starts. Don’t be fooled by the title bar that says “Windows 10 Setup”. Select 11 to create a Windows 11 ISO.

(Image credit: Future)

8. When prompted, select a USB flash drive or ISO file.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Select the required USB drive or file location (for ISO).

(Image credit: Future)

The media creation tool takes a few minutes to download Windows 11 from Microsoft’s server and create a bootable USB flash drive or ISO file. The tool may say “Downloading Windows 10”, but don’t be fooled by it.

(Image credit: Future)

10. Boot from the installation media or ISO file you created. You should be able to install Windows 11 even if your PC or VM does not support TPM.

Other Windows 11 Tutorials:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/bypass-windows-11-tpm-requirement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos