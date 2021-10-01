Georgia Institute of Technology Receives $ 1.3 Million Grant for Build to Scale Program





US Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce Alejandra Y. Castillo totals $ 36.5 million to support programs that promote innovation by 50 organizations, including nonprofits, higher education institutions, state government agencies, and other 26 state organizations focused on entrepreneurship. Announced that it will receive a grant from. Technology-based economic development.

Grants are part of the Build to Scale program, which is managed annually by the US Department of Economic Development (EDA). The program aims to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing business support and comprehensive access to start-up capital.

The Build to Scale program will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the country, which is essential to the Biden administration’s efforts to better rebuild, said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Lymond. This work is important for our country to develop the innovation and entrepreneurship needed to build better and make America more competitive on the world stage.

Castillo announced a Build to Scale grant at Tech Town Detroit, an entrepreneurial incubator and accelerator in Detroit, Michigan, which received the grant in 2021. Representatives of Automation Alley, an Industry 4.0 Knowledge Center in Troy, Michigan, also attended the event with local dignitaries with a 2021 grant.

The EDA is proud that this year’s Build to Scale grant recipients are fueling regional innovation hubs across the country, said Alejandra Y. Castillo, Secretary of State for Economic Development and Commerce. Investing in scalable start-ups and creating access to capital creates more economic opportunities and supports the next generation of industry-leading companies. This is an important type of work that creates a better agenda that President Vidence promises to continue to support.

Winners of 2021 will leverage an additional $ 40 million in matching funds from a variety of private and public sector sources. These EDA investments support aerospace, agtech, blue economy, bioscience, advanced manufacturing and health technology clusters across the United States, leading to a stronger and more resilient economy across the country.

The FY21 Build to Scale program consisted of two competitions, the Venture Challenge and the Capital Challenge.

Venture Challenge aims to leverage local competitiveness to accelerate innovation and job creation by promoting comprehensive access to high-growth technology entrepreneurship and proven entrepreneurship support models. increase. For example, Granted Automation Alley uses grants to extend Michigan Industry 4.0 (MI4.0) Accelerator. This accelerator supports startups developing Industry 4.0 technologies, digitizes manufacturing, and provides resources to help Michigan manufacturers adopt these technologies. Capital of communities lacking risk capital by providing operational support for early-stage investment funds, angel capital networks, or investor training programs focused on both traditional and hybrid equity-based models Access to. For example, TechTown Detroit uses its grants to recruit and train 200 angel investors to support the local entrepreneurial ecosystem with the goal of supporting 50 projects with a total initial capital of $ 34.7 million. To do.

2021 Venture Challenge Grant Recipients

36 Degrees North, Tulsa, OK, $ 374,608 Ada Jobs Foundation, Ada, OK, $ 583,153 Arizona Commerce Authority, Phoenix, AZ, $ 750,000 Auburn University, Auburn, AL, $ 657,622 Automation Alley, Troy, MI, $ 1.3 million Bioscience & Technology Business Center, Lawrence, KS, $ 1.5 million Center for Advancing Innovation, Bethesda, MD, $ 944,730 Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cincinnati, OH, $ 1.5 million City University of New York, City College, New York, NY, $ 750,000 Discovery Partners Institute, Chicago, IL, $ 1.5 million Donald Danforce Plant Science Center, St. Louis, MO, $ 1.5 million Fort Lewis College, Durango, CO, $ 748,624 FuzeHub, Albany, NY, $ 753,546 Georgia Tech Research Corporation, Atlanta , GA, $ 1.3 million Main Bay Institute, Portland, ME, $ 749,815Launch NY, Buffalo, NY, $ 750,000LaunchBio, Dallas, TX, $ 750,000Louisiana Tech University, Ruston, LA, $ ​​1.5 million Louisville Healthcare CEO Council, Louisville, KY, $ 750,000 Maryland Clean Energy Center, College Park, MD, $ 750, 000MATTER, Chicago, Illinois, $ 1.3 million Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, $ 742,787 Ohio Aerospace Research Institute, Brooke Park, Ohio, $ 750,000 Rev1 Ventures, Columbus, Ohio, $ 1.4 million Shenando Community Capital Fund, Stanton , Virginia, $ 750,000 Southern Utah University, Cedar Texas City, $ 749,334 Texas Research and Technology Foundation, San Antonio, Texas, $ 715,479 California University, San Diego, San Diego, California, $ 929,492 Florida University, Gainesville, Florida, $ 750,000 Texas University El Paso, El Paso, Texas, $ 1.5 million Washington Technology Industry Association, Isaqua, Texas, $ 315,005 Webber State University, Ogden, Texas, $ 749,175 Wichita State University, Wichita, Texas, $ 750,000

Recipients of 2021 Capital Challenge Grants

Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Brattleboro, VT, $ 250,000 Cornell University, Itaca, NY, $ 400,000Dimension Mill, Bloomington, IN, $ 399,650 Elevate Ventures, Indianapolis, IN, $ 400,000 Emerging Prairie, Fargo, ND, $ 224,628 Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, Erie, PA, $ 325,320 Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, Fresno, CA, $ 400,000Idea Foundry, Pittsburgh, PA, $ 250,000 Innovation Marquette Enterprise Corporation, Marquette, MI, $ 305,465NOLA Business Alliance, New Orleans, LA, $ 400,000NXTUS, Wichita, KS, $ 350,000Startup Tucson, Tucson, AZ, $ 297,990TechTown Detroit, Detroit, MI, $ 400,000 Trinity University, San Antonio, TX, $ 346,079 Tulsa Community Foundation, Tulsa, OK, $ 266,805 University of Maryland, College Park, College Park, MD, $ 333,084 University of South Carolina, Colombia, SC, $ 400,000

The EDA’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Office manages the Build to Scale program, which is licensed under Section 27 of the Stevenson-Wydler Technology Act.

About the US Department of Economic Development (www.eda.gov) The mission of the US Department of Economic Development (EDA) is to promote federal economic development by promoting competitiveness and preparing the country’s territories for global economic growth and success. To lead the agenda. EDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, invests in communities and collaborates with the community to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote U.S. innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth. Is supported.

