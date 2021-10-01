Labrand High School Teachers School Summits on Innovation-Labrand Reporter-Herald





The NoCO IgnitED Summit, a gathering of educators, business leaders and community members, landed at Loveland High School on Thursday afternoon. This is a one-stop tour of northern Colorado aimed at inspiring entrepreneurship and building positive connections.

While they were there, Mike Pintalic, a robotics and computer science teacher at Loveland High School, toured the building to attendees and pointed out various student projects that changed the campus. In the process, attendees explain how he makes students interested in what they are learning and how he makes them do something with it. saw.

Pintaric explained to attendees how the grant from Otter Cares, the charity department of Otter Products LLC, helped support two classes that had separate problems in helping each other in the school. ..

OtterCares was one of the sponsors of the NoCO IgnitED Summit.

They both had problems, Pintalic told the group. The math teacher was frustrated because people weren’t paying attention and were failing. The construction teacher was frustrated because he couldn’t find enough people to take classes. Together, Pintalic said he came up with a geometry and construction class that combined the two themes and gave students both credits.

They saw a problem. They found a solution, Pintalic said.

Other projects that helped him complete his work include a row of unused rockers that have been removed and turned into a collaborative area, a podcasting studio, with benches and whiteboards for students to work on. A collection of canvas commissioned by the Thompson School District Board of Education, the original computer lab that was diverted, is now displayed in the Board of Education meeting room.

He said that much of Pintalix’s success comes from simply asking students and faculty for ideas and letting them take action, rather than leaving them in theory.

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, Labrand High School students Ashton Smith (center) and Aaron Cordova (right) will work on a drill press. Labrand High School class (of the manufacturing process). LHS has partnered with Otter Cares to host business and education leaders and showcase the work they have done over the past few years to create innovative learning at school. (Jenny Sparks / Loveland Reporter-Herald)

In education, he said he was very good at writing on paper. We get the kids to come up with a solution, they say they give a presentation. And as educators, we get stuck. I don’t know how to take it to the next level. For me, if I can show educators a quick victory, they can see hope, wait a minute, the artificial rules that may exist in our minds may not be rules at all I think we have sex and may not have the restrictions we have.

According to some participants, takeaway was a recognition of the importance of school funding and thanks to those who could find a solution even if a huge amount of money was available.

Tom Dodd, principal of Fort Collins’ Rescher Middle School and one of the attendees of the summit, states that much career and technical education is based on equipment and equipment. You either have or do not have a welder. You either have or do not have manufacturing equipment. Schools like Loveland High in districts like Thompson have historically not been taxed on bonds and mills. We need teachers who are creative and realize the concept of innovation and career technology education without new shiny objects.

Pintalic said interest in these types of grassroots projects began in 2016 when the Thompson school district did not approve bond issuance. The resulting lack of funding shattered many project ideas, but realized that some of them were something students could do on their own.

What I would recommend to you is that things can happen, Pintalic told the group when they started leaving school. No matter what you have or wherever you are, you can change the learning environment for your child. Is it easy? No. Do you run into obstacles? of course. But is there anything you can see tomorrow to start thinking or plan to use it?

