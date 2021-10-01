Google, DeepMind face lawsuit over data transaction with UK NHS





Demis Hassabis, co-founder of Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepMind.

Jung Hong Kyun | Getty Images

LONDON Alphabet’s Google and sister company DeepMind are facing a lawsuit in the United Kingdom on how to obtain and process the health records of over one million patients without consent.

British law firm Mishcon de Reya has filed a complaint with the High Court on behalf of Andrew Prismall and about 1.6 million individuals whose medical records were obtained by DeepMind as part of an effort to develop a patient monitoring app called Streams. I told CNBC.

“As a patient receiving all kinds of treatment, the last thing you expect is that your personal medical record is one of the largest technology companies in the world,” said a patient at a hospital in Streams. There was Prismall said. The app was developed in a statement.

“I hope this case will help, in this case, achieve fair results and closure of all patients whose confidential records have been obtained without their knowledge or consent,” he added.

DeepMind declined to comment when contacted by CNBC, but Google didn’t respond immediately.

Secret transaction

DeepMind, a London artificial intelligence lab acquired by Google in 2014, came into the limelight in 2016 when New Scientists reported that their cooperation with the UK’s National Health Service exceeded what was publicly announced.

In 2015, DeepMind and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust signed a contract granting DeepMind access to pseudonymized patient data.

In 2017, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in the United Kingdom ruled that the data sharing agreement between DeepMind and the NHS was not compliant with data protection legislation.

“Our study found some drawbacks to the method of sharing patient records in this trial,” information commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement at the time. “Patients would not have reasonably expected their information to be used in this way.”

However, a subsequent audit of the data sharing agreement by law firm Linklaters concluded that Royal Free London’s use of Streams was legal and compliant with data protection laws.

In a statement, Mishcon partner Ben Lasserson said the planned proceedings “should help answer basic questions about the handling of sensitive personal data.”

“It comes when there is growing public interest and comprehensible concern about who has access to people’s personal data and medical records and how this access is managed,” he added. rice field.

Another controversial data sharing contract

Elsewhere, the NHS has been criticized for signing a data sharing agreement with US company Palantir last year. The data analytics company was co-founded by Peter Thiel of Technology Billionaire, an early investor in DeepMind.

Privacy activists and human rights activists cited ethical and moral concerns when they launched a campaign in June to prevent Palantir from working with NHS. Listed companies have worked with espionage agencies, border forces, and the military since their inception, and contract details are often kept private.

Clive Lewis, a Labor member of the British Parliament and one of the campaign’s supporters, has accused Palantir of having a “terrifying track record.” Palantir declined to respond to these comments.

The “No Palantir on the NHS” campaign was designed to allow governments and medical services to use the data to monitor the spread of the virus after Palantir partnered with the NHS on the Covid-19 “data store.”

