Anand Mahindra praises Bangalore’s creativity for the unique redesign of Idli.to look at a picture





Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, is one of the most advanced cities in India. The city has emerged as the fastest growing and mature technology ecosystem in the world. The city is known for facilitating innovation by start-ups and various technology companies. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra agrees. In his latest post on Twitter, Mahindra praised Bangalore as “the capital of innovation in India.” He praised the city for the general Idli Sambar plate, not for innovation.

Mahindra writes that Bangalore cannot stop its creativity in the most unexpected areas. He posted a photo of an ice cream-shaped idli and used Sambar and coconut chutney as a dip. The round-shaped idli transformed like an ice cream on a stick.

Mahindra then asked, “Are you for or against?”

-Anandmahindra September 30, 2021

Netizens responded to this post, and the vast majority of people did not like Idli’s transformation. One user wrote, “The exact opposite … eating idli with bare hands is a real tradition … this is a disease.”

Another user said, “I like to tear the soft spongy idli by hand before eating it. This shows how well or poorly the idli is made. This is the joy. Will be lost. “

It’s destruction, not innovation! Some are not included in the list of innovations, including idly. A real idler is one with a small rounded or plate. Whatever comes on top of them is against the love we currently have vaguely! “The user wrote.

“Ideally it works well in a round shape. Don’t create additional unwanted waste that is processed by the authorities and the environment.”

