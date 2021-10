Google confirms 12th zero-day attack

Google Chrome is under attack again as the tech giant has issued another important release … [+] September to prevent hackers from exploiting the flaw more widely. (Photo courtesy of Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto, via Getty Images)

Nur Photo via Getty Images

Google has updated Chrome to address new browser attacks and patched three vulnerabilities, the tech giant wrote in a blog Thursday.

Two of the weaknesses were known to have been exploited by wild hackers. The first was an information disclosure vulnerability that was rated moderate in severity and was discovered by one of Google’s researchers, Clment Lecigne. The other was given a high severity rating and was reported by an anonymous source. This was the result of the app being unable to handle memory allocation, the so-called post-free after use. According to Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, after freeing a memory location, if the program does not clear the pointer to that memory, an attacker could use an error to hack the program. Pointers, as the name implies, help programs access data in free memory space (also known as addresses).

One vulnerability that was not known to be under attack was still a concern. Another use after free issuance was discovered by Weipeng Jiang, a cybersecurity researcher on the Legendsec Codesafe team at Qi’anxin Group in China. It was bad enough for Google to reward researchers with a bug bounty of $ 20,000.

No further information is provided about the nature of the flaw, but this release follows Chrome with 12 known zero-day attacks this year, following two others revealed in early September. Means. This is currently 10 details, but not the latest 2 according to a spreadsheet set by Google’s own security team.

The total number of zero-day attacks in 2021 on widely used software, from Chrome to Android, Windows and iOS, has now reached a record 68, almost doubling in 2020. It may sound of concern, as noted in a recent MIT Technology Review report, but not all reasons may be bad. Hackers may be good at exploiting software, but researchers may be good at catching software.

Users can avoid hacking due to the latest Chrome flaws by updating to the latest versions of Windows, Mac and Linux. It will be published within a few weeks. To update to the latest version, click in the upper right corner of Chrome to go to Settings and press the refresh button and the option to restart Chrome. If you don’t have these options, go to the help section and[GoogleChromeについて]Click. This will tell you what version you are running and if you have the option to update to a newer version. You can also turn on automatic updates to make your work a little easier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/10/01/google-chrome-updated-after-2-more-zero-day-hacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos