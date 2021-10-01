Apprenticeship in China: New Vocational Education Incentives





In June, several government authorities announced new incentives to skill the national workforce that companies believe needed to launch training programs and apprenticeships in China to enhance their advanced manufacturing and high-tech innovation capabilities. I was encouraged to upload it.

China has released a new incentive to encourage companies to set up apprenticeship programs as they aim to improve their workforce skills.

June 8, 2021, Guidelines for the Comprehensive Implementation of a New Apprenticeship System for China’s Characteristics and Strengthening the Development of Skilled Talents in Enterprises, Jointly by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance, and three other authorities (Guidelines) have been announced. ).

The system allows employers to claim an annual grant of up to RMB 5,000 (US $ 775) per apprentice to fund vocational training programs.

The apprenticeship system represents the latest efforts to encourage Chinese policymakers to work towards their ambitions to shift their economies to advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Who is eligible for apprenticeship?

The apprenticeship program aims to provide new hires and mid-career professionals with work experience and vocational education to prepare for a career in a skilled technical position. In addition to training employees, this program encourages companies to improve their innovation capabilities and competitiveness.

Both newly hired employees and current employees who have been transferred from different roles are eligible to participate in the apprenticeship program. To qualify, the company must have a labor contract with its employees for at least one year and pay at least the local minimum wage.

The guidelines state that mid-career workers, senior workers, technicians, and senior technicians who meet the needs of the enterprise are the main targets of the apprenticeship program. Therefore, this program is primarily aimed at developing the skills of experienced workers, not new graduates of the education program.

The apprenticeship period is typically one to two years, but companies can extend it to a total of three years under special circumstances.

What kind of educational content is targeted?

The apprenticeship program is aimed at companies that meet the needs of China and requires upgrading the industrial and manufacturing sectors for more technological advances, such as those that meet Digital China and the Internet Plus strategy.

More specifically, the training provided by the apprentices must comply with China’s national vocational skills standards and certain industry standards. In particular, the guidelines emphasize digital skills, green skills, production skills, quality control, innovation, safety, hygiene and more.

To qualify as an apprentice, the company must offer a training course with a credit system. SMEs that lack the resources to set up their own programs can contact the local branch of the Federation of Commerce and Industry to hold shared training courses with other companies.

Before starting an apprenticeship, the company must sign a training contract with its employees. This contract describes the purpose, content, duration and method of evaluation of the training. If you have multiple apprentices with similar roles, both can sign a collective training contract.

Companies are also encouraged to ask external vocational education providers to provide training on their behalf.

How can a company claim a training subsidy?

Companies can apply for an annual training grant of up to RMB 5,000 (US $ 775) per apprentice. The total amount corresponds to the length of the training period.

To qualify, companies must provide the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security with materials such as training plans, employment contracts, and other documents required by local authorities. Once approved, a subsidy will be provided in advance.

Similarly, after an employee completes an apprenticeship program, the company must submit an education certificate, training materials, and fees issued by the training provider to the bureau to confirm that the company has implemented the program. there is.

Guidelines are not required, but they also encourage companies to provide benefits to internal mentors and establish scholarships and other incentives to encourage employees to seize vocational education opportunities.

China needs skilled workers

As seen in programs such as Made in China 2025, China’s new apprenticeship programs come with a desire to improve technology and concerns about labor shortages. With these priorities in mind, the Chinese government has set a goal of training more than 50 million people with government subsidies by the end of the year.

China’s manufacturing industry has faced a labor shortage for years, but the COVID-19 outbreak has turned more manufacturing workers into service jobs. According to a survey of 90,000 companies released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China in April, 44% of industrial companies cited the hiring of workers as the biggest obstacle.

In January, the Ministry of Personnel and Social Security released a list of 100 jobs facing the worst labor shortages, 36 of which were related to manufacturing. According to the ministry, these 100 occupations had a total of 1.418 billion job offers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The goal of skills training in China provides vocational education providers with the opportunity to grow. On June 7, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly provided vocational education with the same importance as general education for policy makers, allowing vocational schools to have more operational autonomy. Started deliberations on the revision of the Vocational Education Law, including the possibility of doing so.

In light of these trends, governments may offer new opportunities and incentives for vocational education providers in the near future, but companies will continue to be encouraged to participate in the service.

