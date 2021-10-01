According to analysts, Zoom’s fall in stock prices probably denied five 9 trading





In this figure, taken on March 19, 2020, you can see a small toy figure in front of the displayed zoom logo.

October 1 (Reuters)-Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O)’s fall in stock prices limits its ability to undermine nearly $ 15 billion in all-share offers to call center software company Five9 (FIVN.O). May have led to. Wall Street analysts said it collapsed on Friday.

Five9 shareholders on Thursday refused to sell to Zoom as growth in the virtual conferencing business slowed after the pandemic boom.read more

Some analysts expected Zoom to raise its proposal to address Five9’s shareholder price concerns, while others said Zoom’s share price would rise after July due to slowing growth. He said the outlook slowed after a drop of about 30%.

Under the terms of the transaction, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 Zoom shares per share held. This condition meant a premium of 12.8% higher than the Five 9 market price.

“Given the small premium and all-stock structure, the deal was negatively perceived from the beginning,” Jeffreys analyst Samad Samana said in a note to clients. “Since the announcement, ZM’s share price has fallen just 28%, which could have exacerbated the problem and made it difficult to revise the conditions.”

The deal, which would be the largest acquisition in history once Zoom was completed, was also opposed by shareholder advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis. The two companies recommended that Five9 shareholders vote against the deal because of growth concerns and dual-class shares.read more

“I think this deal is strategically meaningful for both companies in the long run, but variable deals related to volatility (zoom) stocks are currently economical for (Five 9) shareholders,” said Piper Sandler analyst. It wasn’t an attractive deal. “

Barclays analysts have blamed Zoom’s fall in stock prices and the possibility of regulatory scrutiny of the transaction’s failure.

Analysts said the deal was unlikely to be abandoned as a result, but a US Department of Justice committee was considering the deal for possible national security concerns.read more

JP Morgan analysts said, “Conversations (especially with event-driven investors) believe that Five9 is important enough for Zoom and will ultimately enhance / sweeten Five9’s offers. Suggests. “

“Clearly, the recent fall in stock prices of premium valuation software stocks further complicates the current situation.”

Zoom’s share price rose 1.6% to $ 265.79 in pre-market trading, while Five 9’s share price fell about 3% to $ 155.

Report by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bangalore. Edited by Sachin Ravikumar and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

