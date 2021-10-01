How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch





CNN —

It’s time to throw the third-party adapter sideways so that the Nintendo Switch finally supports Bluetooth headphones. This means you can pair your AirPods, Bose headphones, or other Bluetooth-enabled headset directly with the switch for hassle-free wireless audio while fighting Bowser or exploring high rules on the go.

If you’re looking for a way to pair your Bluetooth headphones to a switch, we’ve covered you. And now that our favorite earphones and headphones double as a Nintendo Switch headset, there are some great recommendations for getting lost in your favorite Switch games without having to mess with adapters or wires.

Pairing the Bluetooth headphones to the switch was a very straightforward process, and after just a few seconds of operation, I was running with some of my favorite earphones. Here’s what to do.

Michael Andronico / CNN Puts the selected headphones in pairing mode. This depends on the device. For example, on AirPods or AirPods Pro, you need to hold down the button on the charging case until the white light flashes. From the home screen of the switch[システム設定]Go to. Select Bluetooth audio.[デバイスのペアリング]Choose. Select the selected headphones to connect.

I was able to pair my AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Jabra Elite Active 75t to the switch without any problems, and I didn’t notice any delays or interference in playing the game. However, there are some caveats to keep in mind here.

You can use Bluetooth headphones to listen to the game, but you can’t chat with friends, which is a headset-only feature connected via the switch dock’s USB port or the system’s own headphone jack. If chat is a priority, you can use a dual pairing headset such as the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 to connect to the switch via USB, connect to the phone via Bluetooth and talk in the Discord or Switch Online app. If you are using a Bluetooth headset, you can only connect to up to two wireless controllers. This feature is disabled during local wireless playback on another Nintendo Switch system.

The best wireless earphones for Apple users

AirPods Pro is the perfect wireless earphone choice for Apple users, and also the Nintendo Switch. They sound great, feel great, and last up to 5 hours on charge. In addition, you can take advantage of active noise cancel mode and transparency mode to block or capture external noise during the game.

Best budget earphones

If you’re looking for cheap buds for your next flight or road trip, but don’t want to focus too much on quality, EarFun Air is the best budget earphone we’ve used. These buds can compete with AirPods Pro’s sound quality under certain conditions, and a 7-hour continuous battery life is ideal for airplane vehicles.

The best over-ear headphones

Chosen as the best over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 stands out for its excellent audio quality, comfortable fit, up to 30 hours of battery life, and the best active noise cancellation.

The best on-ear headphones

If you like on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3 is the best we’ve tested, thanks to its excellent overall sound, convenient controls, and excellent battery life of 40 hours. And if you need headphones that are as vibrant as the Switch, Solo 3 has nine compelling color options.

The best wireless gaming headset

Our favorite wireless gaming headset was already compatible with the Nintendo Switch via a USB connection, but you have the option to connect via Bluetooth on the go. In short, thanks to the headset’s dual connectivity, you can enjoy the comfortable Stealth 700 earcups and great sound quality wherever you are, or stay paired with both your Switch and PlayStation.

