Stranger of Paradise teaches Final Fantasy fans to enjoy something like a soul





Koei Tecmo Team Ninja and Square Enix’s new action game, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, sets it apart from its predecessor, FINAL FANTASY. Just an hour after the game started, I noticed that the hero’s manly Jack grabbed the beautiful Griffin’s head and slammed it into the ground with a timely finisher, stirring the magical forest. .. When the beast died, blood-colored crystals burst from its body, after which the creatures evaporated into thin air. Final Fantasy games have never been so cruel.

According to producer Hitoshi Fujiwara, this challenging souls-like spin-off is a bold new vision for the Final Fantasy franchise, which will turn the franchise’s tone significantly darker. The result is a rugged gameplay challenge and the first in the Final Fantasy series. Polygon played PlayStation 5 preview build. This allowed us to explore the first two maps of Stranger of Paradise. One is a dark and winding castle, and the other is a magical forest. Next, we talked to three Team Ninja developers to learn more about approaches to making FINAL FANTASY the most difficult game ever.

Stranger of Paradise imposes a new kind of challenge on FINAL FANTASY fans: mastering battles like Dark Souls. This isn’t the first action game in the FINAL FANTASY main series or spin-off, but it’s the first intentionally difficult game. During the preview, I was immediately involved in the action after a brief tutorial explaining block timing, parrying attacks, and how to use the game’s Soul Shield. I quickly realized that thanks to the Soul Shield, I didn’t have to measure at least all the time perfectly. The shield provided a small cushion, facilitating more accurate attacks such as quick blocks and parries.

Initially, developers weren’t sure how such action-driven titles would be accepted by both long-time Final Fantasy fans and other fans who may not be very proficient in action games. bottom. Game director Daisuke Inoue said he certainly had a lot of conversation about it. And one of the answers we came up with was to set individual difficulty levels to accommodate different players. There are three difficulty settings, one of which is a very light story mode.

Image: Square Enix

From there, developers brainstormed other ways to incorporate more Final Fantasy elements and themes into Stranger of Paradise. Eventually, the team landed on a job system where players could play roles such as White Mage, Monk, Dragoon, just like any other franchise game like FINAL FANTASY 14. So while combat is new to them, players are still familiar with the power that each role brings.

Still, the team hasn’t always agreed on how to make the new entry feel like a Final Fantasy game. Obviously there was a dispute among the developers while creating several stages like a shrine of chaos, Yasuda said. They grew up playing FINAL FANTASY like the original FINAL FANTASY and had their own vision of what this shrine should look like.

Yasuda understood that FINAL FANTASY was at a very personal level and was special to fans for very different reasons. Therefore, there were many ways to make Stranger of Paradise feel like part of the Final Fantasy world. In one of the stupid moments of the preview, a vibrating plant hit me in the middle of the forest and then ran across the screen. I quickly realized that I was a cactuar, the enemy of FINAL FANTASY, which is popular with fans. I tried to chase it, but it hit me and left.

It is said that even past titles, like the FF titles I participate in, just add playfulness to the cactuar. So the game is a very dark game, so we made an exception for cactuar.

If there was a moment when Stranger of Paradise really felt like a Final Fantasy game while previewing, that was it. It’s not an elaborate role, and certainly not a difficult battle. The fact that the Stranger of Paradise makers thought it would include such a messy moment made me feel most seen as a fan of FINAL FANTASY.

