



“How do I make FaceTime calls with Android users?” A new question that pops up in Google search engines as more iPhone owners catch the wind of the new iOS 15 perks. At WWDC 2021, Apple announced that Android users can now join FaceTime calls, but there is a problem.

Android users can join FaceTime calls, but they cannot host them. Only iPhone owners can initiate FaceTime calls and send links to Android recipients (which allows non-iOS users to participate in FaceTime fun). It’s easy to get started. Check out the step-by-step instructions below.

How to make FaceTime calls with Android users

You need to update your iPhone to iOS 15 before you can start a FaceTime call with an Android user. Also, make sure the call participants are included in your contacts for easy sharing in the Messages app. After performing these preparatory actions, you are ready to make your first FaceTime call with your Android user.

1. Go to the FaceTime app.

2. If you are not already signed in, you will be prompted to sign in. Enter your Apple ID and password.

How to make a FaceTime call with an Android user (image credit: Future)

3.[リンクの作成]Click. as needed,[名前の追加]You can name the FaceTime link by clicking and entering a title of your choice. Tap “OK”.

How to make a FaceTime call with an Android user (image credit: Future)

4. Then click the small “i” next to the newly created link.

How to make a FaceTime call with an Android user (image credit: Future)

Five.[リンクの共有]Tap.

How to make a FaceTime call with an Android user (image credit: Future)

6.[メッセージ]Tap and click the green plus sign to select the contact to whom you want to send the join link. Then click the green up arrow to send.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Once submitted, you will be returned to the main FaceTime link page.[参加]Click and wait for the Android buddy to join the call.

Of course, it’s a good idea to plan ahead and schedule FaceTime calls with Android participants so they can join at the agreed time.

