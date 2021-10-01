UofSC Secures Funds to Establish New Investment in SC Tech Startups-UofSC News & Events





Posted: October 1, 2021; Updated: October 1, 2021 Chase Bussell, busselld @ email.sc.edu

The University of South Carolina Innovation, Partnerships, and Economic Engagement Office is a new state-wide investment program to identify, qualify, and offer equity investments to promising early-stage technology companies based in South Carolina, South Carolina Rising. Create a. The fund will be established in collaboration with the South Carolina Research Foundation with a new $ 400,000 grant from the US Department of Economic Development’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

As part of EDA’s Build to Scale Capital Challenge Program, new grants will help universities continue to drive innovation and economic development in South Carolina. South Carolina Rising promises fair inclusion across age, gender, race and religious beliefs and creates better ideas for solving complex problems in a changing world. I will try to support you.

Bill Kirkland, Secretary-General of OIPEE, would like to thank the EDA Innovation and Entrepreneurship Office for choosing our proposal as part of this program. The creation of South Carolina Rising is to ensure that entrepreneurs have all the tools they need to launch and build a successful company here. This investment in the startup community demonstrates UofSC’s commitment to continue building a thriving innovation ecosystem throughout the state.

South Carolina, one of only 17 organizations in the United States, was awarded the first higher education institution in state history to increase access to capital in communities lacking risk capital. I did. Federal programs help provide operational support for early-stage investment funds, angel capital networks, or investor training programs that focus on both traditional and hybrid equity-based models.

The EDA fund has already been matched by a group of local partners to build a sustainable capital pool available to emerging high-growth technology companies. Universities actively invest in South Carolina companies and work closely with organizations and companies looking for investment capital and investment opportunities suitable for their dissertation.

Topic: Financial involvement

