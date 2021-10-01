How innovation continues to transform the hotel industry





At Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Chief Commercial Officer Mark Bond Lasec addresses business challenges. The pandemic hit Hyatt hard, and by April 2020, bookings had dropped by about 90%, Fondolasek told insiders. Innovations and initiatives that resonate with guests are key to Hyatt’s revival. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy quickly dropped to single digits, with bookings down by up to 90% by April 2020. As a hotel leader, Hyatt’s top priority was the safety and well-being of guests still arriving at the property.

However, Hyatt’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mark Fondrasek, said his role was created to integrate all of the top-line revenue-generating features with guest experience features, a pandemic unprecedented business. He states that it was the key to addressing the challenge.

“This has allowed us to be more efficient, change our mindset and drive personalization across the platform,” Vondrasek told Insider. “The speed of change during COVID was something we had never seen.”

Responding to consumer needs

The company quickly gathered a group of loyalty program members to discuss in detail potential offers to meet their needs. One member interrupted them minutes after the company’s presentation. “She said,” You haven’t heard what’s in front of me right now. I’m the mother of two school-aged children, and I went home in my weeks, You are talking to me about your business trip, “recalls Fondolasek. As a result, Work From Hyatt was launched in October 2020. It temporarily moved to Hyatt Resort and offered the option to take care of pets and receive everything from laundry services to workspaces.

Not only did Work From Hyatt generate four times more revenue than expected, but it also served as an example of the company’s ability to quickly pivot to customer needs, Fondolasek said. “Our time to market was very fast,” he explained. “It took only 60 days from conception to execution.”

Development of technical capabilities

Ultimately, Hyatt focused on technology-driven initiatives that actually resonate with guests. They found that digital options were particularly relevant to helping guests control their experience at the property, such as housekeeping scheduling, mobile food ordering, and seamless check-in.

Vondrasek said that desire for control and flexibility is likely to continue long after COVID-19 concerns have diminished.

Vondrasek said Hyatt needs to continue experimenting to keep up with daily market changes.Hyatt courtesy

Hyatt also used technology to target conference planners desperately seeking to pivot to virtual or hybrid events. In April 2021, Hyatt debuted Together By Hyatt. This includes a partnership with Swapcard, an integrated virtual and hybrid event platform that integrates on-site and virtual experiences and uses AI to enhance the experience of remote participants. Hyatt also focused on digital options to improve health during meetings, including guided stretch exercises by Hyatt experts, remote food and beverage offerings, and carefully selected content from the meditation app Headspace.

“In July, we received 1,200 reservations on this platform alone,” said Vondrasek. “This isn’t for technology, but I think it’s a good example of technology that is actually meeting people today.”

Evaluation of the main points

Overall, the pandemic revealed that Hyatt needed to be accustomed to the experiment, Vondrasek added. For example, many market challenges are changing day by day, and one day something that resonates in China could turn out to be the wrong solution two weeks later. “You have to try a lot of initiatives to understand what’s going on, and if you don’t, you have to be relieved if you fail,” he said. “Leaders need to test, learn, and be agile.”

Organizations also realized that collecting data would be even more difficult in the future. For example, hotels often rely on seasonal data for the last five years to understand what their business will look like. “In the last 18 months, traditional data entry has become much less valuable,” he said.

This means looking for non-traditional data sources to support decision making. Get feedback from guests, listen to other travel partners such as airlines, and gather insights from credit card spending trends.

“Looking at what people spend on things when they’re not at the hotel can open up non-traditional partnerships, but we need the right data to show those opportunities,” he explained. ..

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, all of Hyatt’s commitment to innovative technology has focused on getting closer to its customers and responding flexibly to changing circumstances. “We are not an organization that has a scale advantage over our competitors,” said Vondrasek. “We have to think about playing the game differently, and I think that means we hear more.”

