Rubio is chasing Google and Apple for censoring millions of Russians on election day





Republican Senator Marco Rubio said on Friday that he had succumbed to Kremlin pressure and censored Russian opposition members who tried to persuade people to vote against President Vladimir Putin in recent elections. I lit Apple.

Both high-tech giants removed from their respective app stores in September saved an app called Smart Voting designed to allow Russian voters to select the candidates most likely to defeat the United Russia ruling party. doing. The app was created by an ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, who has begun voting in Russia’s elections and has millions of supporters in Russia, is known as an authority and is a record of human rights abuses.

The two companies had previously ignored censorship attempts, but this time they decided to remove the app after being threatened by the Kremlin with heavy fines and, in some cases, criminal charges.

Big Tech, cozy to China and Russia, undermines the debate about dismantling them

“By succumbing to Moscow’s demands, Google and Apple helped censor the oppressive and authoritarian regime,” Rubio said in a letter sent to Google and Apple obtained by the Washington Examiner. “You have set a disturbing precedent for both your company and its peers. One affects billions of users of your technology around the world.”

“Your company began scrutinizing Facebook and Twitter just a few days ago, refusing to remove content by beckoning and calling, and blocking user access to smart voting materials hosted on Google Docs. The reason for choosing to support the regime is beyond that. I understand, “he added to a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple and Google have stated that they are forced to comply with the legal requirements of the countries in which they operate, and Apple has acted criminally or apparently recklessly in a letter to the creators of smart voting. It states that apps that solicit, promote, or encourage are not allowed.

Navalny’s organization has been listed by the Putin administration as an illegal radical group, with Russian leaders allegedly imprisoning, torturing, and poisoning Navalny for accusing him of opposition to the ruling party and Putin’s corruption. ..

In response to Apple and Google’s decision to remove the opposition app, Navalny said from prison that if something surprised me in a recent election, it wasn’t the way Putin forged the results, but Almighty Big Tech. He wrote to his accomplice how obediently he changed. … I know that most people who work at Google, Apple, etc. are honest and good people. Please do not put up with the timidity of your boss.

In its letter, Rubio urged Apple and Google to “rethink” their decision to censor smart voting apps, and decided how to take action in collaboration with Putin’s ruling government. Both companies demanded further background and transparency.

